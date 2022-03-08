Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak wears a war symbol while receiving his bronze medal at a World Cup event in Doha. Video / Ciaro Sports

A Russian gymnast says he has no regrets after wearing a Russian war symbol while standing on the podium next to a Ukrainian rival at a World Cup event in Doha over the weekend.

Ivan Kuliak faces a lengthy ban after wearing the 'Z' symbol on his leotard after finishing third in the parallel bars final, behind Ukraine's Illia Kovtun.

The 'Z' symbol has been seen on tanks taking part in the Ukraine invasion and also reportedly worn by Vladimir Putin's supporters.

Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak with a 'Z' symbol on his singlet. Photo / Claro Sports

He now faces a ban and could lose his medal. Appearing on Russia Today, Kuliak was asked if he regretted his actions.

"Not at all. If there was a second chance and I would again have to choose whether to enter with the letter 'Z' on my chest or not, I would do exactly the same.

"I saw it on our military and looked at what this symbol means," added Kuliak, who received training with the Russian military last year. "It turned out to be 'for victory' and 'for peace'. I didn't wish anything bad on anyone. I just showed my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and play for peace."

According to reports when Kovtun took to the top step to receive his gold medal, he shook hands with second-placed Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan but did not acknowledge Kuliak.

Gold medallist Illia Kovtun of Ukraine alongside Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak. Photo / Claro Sports

The International Gymnastics Federation confirmed it will investigate Kuliak's actions.

"The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak (RUS) following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar," a statement said.

"The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on 4 March. From 7 March 2022. Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions."