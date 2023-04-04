Greyhounds Postman Pat and Big Daddy cross the Tasman

Postman Pat has now entered Jason Thompson’s kennels. Photo / Dave Robbie

Two precious canine parcels have been successfully delivered to Victoria.

Crossing the Tasman last week were talented greyhounds Postman Pat and Big Daddy, who will shortly embark on the next stage of their promising careers.

On arrival, they were initially looked after by Darren Puleio who stands the stud sensation Hooked On Scotch.

“Darren helped us to put all this together and we are extremely grateful for him doing so and the support he has provided us throughout,” said trainer Tony Hart.

Postman Pat departed New Zealand with his career record standing at an impressive 10 wins, three minors and $37,795 in stake earnings from his 14 races, and the son of Hooked On Scotch and Birdie Tee also exits from the Hart kennels with the Ascot Park 25.49 457m track record listed beside his name.

Postman Pat, who was the subject of a very substantial purchase offer from Australian interests, has since entered the strong Jason Thompson kennels, whom Hart spoke to over the weekend.

“Jason was very glowing about Postman Pat, informing me that he was rapt with the condition that he arrived in, and he has settled in beautifully.

“Jason has reviewed his race videos and he is excited about Pat’s new racing prospects. At this early stage, Jason says he’ll probably take him to the Healesville track to trial, primarily to introduce him to the catching pen. From there, he’ll sit down and work out a programme for him.”

Big Daddy also raced from the Hart kennels on 14 occasions – winning nine of them, placing twice and banking $22,630 in stakes, and he entered Anthony Azzopardi’s kennels last weekend.

Hart considers the son of Fernando Bale and Rosa Tee a little inferior to his kennelmate, saying: “Big Daddy is more suited to the two-turn tacks, which we saw in his last start 29.87 Addington 520m feature race win.”

That strong effort has since been flanked with the runner-up in that event being the Lisa Cole-prepared Space Boy, who has since gone on to powerfully win the Group 1 Auckland Cup.

Which led us to pose the question to Hart on why the pair flew out without contesting the Auckland Cup.

“There was too much doubt surrounding the Auckland Cup with it being postponed. And with the Cambridge track being out of action, that meant there was uncertainty around when the NZ Derby was going to be run.

“Add to that the issues of securing ferry bookings, it all made the decision for us to send them [to Australia] when we did much easier. It was emotional for us to send them; however, we had to do the right thing for both dogs, as they are special greyhounds.

“I view the move as being very exciting for New Zealand greyhound racing with our expectations being very high. Potentially they could be anything,” said Hart.

Hart also advises that owner Jose Arthur who, with husband Donald, has always being keen to race greyhounds in Australia.

“They are very excited about their prospects and they view this as a golden opportunity.”

The hugely successful owning and training partnership recently received another boost with the multiple Group race winner Charlotte Lu whelping nine pups to Fernando Bale, while Postman’s Pat dam Birdie Tee is due to whelp a repeat mating with Hooked On Scotch.

And that adds up to the cult-like following that Postman Pat has built on both sides of the Tasman likely to continue for the foreseeable future.