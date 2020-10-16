Greyhounds: Portland Berty bursts into contention for Waterloo Cup

Portland Berty claiming victory last week. Photo / Supplied

First-time Group 1 trainers Tracey and Lisa Craik have Portland Berty in Sunday's Waterloo Cup, a race that was first run in 1879.

Portland Berty burst into contention for the $30,000 event by running down superstar Bigtime Cooper in last Thursday's Waterloo Cup heat at Cambridge, and the pressure of Group 1 racing was immediately upon Lisa Craik.

"Oh my gosh, I always thought he would be a Group 1 dog but more against his own age first. That heat was his first run in the top class.

"Dad phoned to say congrats, but with a ten day gap to the final I asked him what would you do?"

"Dad" is Northern training legend Ben Craik who retired at the end of last season and his daughters took over.

"He said maybe a post-to-post trial around Manukau so we did that. He went well, nothing amazing but now I just want it to be Sunday," said Lisa.

Portland Berty has drawn the unwanted gold rug, but that's the colour he wore in the heat win and there are no standouts in the field.

"He's a speed dog so I just hope he can use it and get a break on them," she added.

What: $30,000 Waterloo Cup Final

Where: Manukau Sports Bowl

When: Sunday 2:57pm

$60 Betting Strategy: $10 Boxed Quinella Ginny Weasley, Goldstar Mauney, Portland Berty, and Nova Willow