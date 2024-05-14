Opawa Susan was too good in the Rose & Thistle New Zealand Oaks on Friday night. Photo / Dave Robbie

Opawa Susan was too good in the Rose & Thistle New Zealand Oaks on Friday night. Photo / Dave Robbie

Dave and Jean Fahey nine, Opawa Racing six – that’s the scorecard of New Zealand Oaks victories for the lethal racing partnership following Opawa Susan’s strong Addington Raceway win in the $50,000 Group 1 feature last Friday.

The 2024 edition of the Rose & Thistle New Zealand Oaks saw Opawa Susan hopping away cleanly from the eight-trap, taking up a forward early position when heading into the first turn.

Meanwhile, it was the Riley Evans-prepared pair of Goldstar Remi and Goldstar Mila who set a torrid pace when racing down the back straight, while they were stalked by Opawa Susan.

Opawa Susan ranged up on the home turn, from where she extended strongly during the run home to land her Group 1 victory after 30.27 seconds of hard out chasing.

Producing a whirlwind finish was the Garry Cleeve-prepared Tess, who after settling in an early rear group position, flew home late to miss the win by three-quarters of a length.

Goldstar Mila gamely stuck to her task when holding down third, another 1.75 lengths behind.

“I thought Opawa Susan showed a lot of guts in the way she ran right around the outside of the field.

“It’s pleasing to win the New Zealand Oaks again, especially with it being a Group 1 race on our home track,” said Dave Fahey about the 63rd Group 1 winner and the 125th Group winner that the couple have now mentored.

He also informs us that Opawa Susan very nearly didn’t make the NZ Oaks series.

“I nearly turned her out, as she wasn’t going that good and I couldn’t pinpoint the issue she had.

“She only had a couple of hand slips, plus a 295m trial going into the series, so it was great to see her bounce back like that. We’ll take her up to Hatrick for the New Zealand Futurity,” said Fahey, where Opawa Susan will look to add to the $55,846 in stakes she has won, the result of 10 wins and five minor placings from her 26 races.

It was also another successful evening of premier racing for the Faheys, along with Opawa Racing. Together, they enjoyed success with three other Opawa-named greyhounds, including the strong win that the star greyhound Opawa Superstar secured in the $10,000 Springston Hotel Sprint feature Final when he cut out his 295m dash in 17.12.

“Yes, it was a great night, especially for Robin (Wales). Big thanks to Robin and Opawa Racing, plus all of our staff. We couldn’t enjoy success like that without them,” advised Fahey, who also mentored Opawa Archer to win the 520m C3 Protocol Bar & Restaurant Stakes Feature in 30.06, while also presenting Opawa Kyle to stylishly take out the 520m C5 Rakia Vets Ltd Stakes Feature in a tidy 29.97 for Opawa Racing.

Opawa Susan, who is a daughter of Fabregas and Our Anna, was bred, reared and is raced by Opawa Racing, who is headed by Robin Wales. The racing partnership previously consisted of Wales, along with his late mates and racing partners Graham Campbell and Ron Todd.

“I knew Opawa Susan was good early on, so that’s the reason why I named her after Graham’s partner Susan,” said Wales.

“Yes, it was a good night for us. It’s really good, especially when you breed and rear and then race them – that’s what makes it even more special.

“I thought that Opawa Schofer was our best chance, but she was slow early, then I looked for Opawa Katrina who was in early traffic. I picked up Susan when she was going down the back and realised she could win, as I know she’s strong.

“It has worked out alright over the years with the Faheys with their expertise,” said Wales.

A hallmark of the breeding that Wales and Opawa Racing undertake is strength in the progeny bred. And that now places Wales in a dilemma, as he has indicated that he wants to cut back his breeding operation. He explains as he takes us back along Opawa Susan’s line.

“Opawa Susan is out of Token Kay and she was out of Perfect Token. Perfect Token was the best purchase I’ve made and all our recent success has stemmed from her. I have a number of bitches here from that line who should be bred from.”

Maintaining that line will be a recipe for the continual success that Opawa Racing, along with Dave and Jean Fahey, enjoys as they continue their successful assault on Group 1 races.