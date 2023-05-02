Greyhounds: NZ Oaks night boosted by races in honour of industry stalwarts

Charlotte Lu, winner of the 2022 New Zealand Oaks. Photo / Dave Robbie

Addington will take centrestage on Friday 12 May, when the country’s top restricted age bitches will assemble for the Group 1 New Zealand Oaks.

The event’s feature race will be supported by the annual Group 2 Kingston Cup for stayers, along with the Trevor Wilkes Memorial Southern Derby, in honour of commentator and Hall of Famer Trevor Wilkes, who died in March following a battle with motor neurone disease.

Christchurch Greyhound Racing Club manager Sarah Clausen is looking forward to the club’s upcoming premier night of racing.

“It’s going to be really exciting. With it being a premier night, the best dogs from around the country should be here,” said Clausen. “We’re also going to have all four greyhound rehoming groups here on the night, which means that there will be plenty of greyhounds roaming around the grandstand for pats.

“I can’t wait to see which of the restricted age girls shine on the night in the Oaks. And it’s very special to be holding the Kingston Cup, a race that we run every year to recognise the enormous contribution that the Kingston family has made – and continues to make – to greyhound racing.”

Last year’s NZ Oaks was won by Charlotte Lu.

For Clausen, the night will be made extra special with the addition of the Trevor Wilkes Memorial Southern Derby.

“He was such a huge part of this Club, having called here for so many years. Everyone knew him and everyone loved him. He was a huge part of the industry and we are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be able to run this race for him.”

Wilkes’ sister Lynette and brother Kevin will both be in attendance on the night to make the presentation to the winning connections of the race.

Clausen, who previously served as an emerging director on the Greyhound Racing New Zealand Board, has been in the role of Christchurch GRC Club Manager for eight months.

“I’m really enjoying the challenge, and am grateful to have such great people around me who are happy to share their knowledge.”