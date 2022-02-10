Know Keeper is shooting for 10 straight wins in Friday's Group 2 Nancy Cobain Memorial. Photo / Supplied

Know Keeper will look to continue on his winning way this Friday, as he is well placed to add the Group 2 Nancy Cobain Memorial to his trophy cabinet.

Last week in a modest five-dog heat, he obliterated the 720m track record and was the first dog to go under 41 seconds.

His 13-length victory from Box 8 was effortless and it would appear that only bad luck could beat him as he looks to push his earnings close to the $150,000 mark.

The Garry Cleeve-trained runner, who has really found his niche in distance racing, will be looking for 10 wins on the bounce Friday afternoon.

The Gary and Sandra Fredrickson-trained Fine Intention looks to be one of the main challengers to Know Keeper after her all-the-way victory in the remaining heat last Friday.

She blew her rivals apart, including the likes of Shaynee and Claws In Leo by six lengths, with a time of 41.44.

This was her first race in over two weeks and although she was half a second off Know Keeper's time, she will be better for the outing and will look to shave some time off that run. She slots into Box 8 and appears to be the likely leader.

Silver Collar runner-up Claws In Leo for Matt Roberts makes another feature final and is drawn in 4, right outside of Know Keeper.

He will be hard pressed to turn the tables on Fine Intention but should be fighting out the minors with the Sam Lozell-trained Shaynee, who was underwhelming in her heat as she tries to recapture her best form.

Highview Ness finished the better of Nangar Ridge in her heat behind Know Keeper, and in doing so, has run a faster time than Claws In Leo and Shaynee.

The second of the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson runners will be making a strong case for a minor placing if she can replicate or potentially improve on last week's run.

Manawatu Cup Feature Final

1. Goldstar Linda. R Evans.

She was pretty impressive from a wider draw for her second behind Opawa Superstar at long odds. Her box 1 record is handy enough and she was strong to the line last week over the 457m. Although a win would be a big boilover, she could definitely make her presence felt at the finish, especially if some of the favoured runners get things wrong.

2. Talbingo Bale. C Roberts.

Potentially the next big thing from the Roberts kennels. He has excelled of late, taking out races in quick times. His heat win was the fastest in a time of 25.50, which was particularly impressive as it was his first race at Manawatu and he drew the middle. He will need to jump handy again in this super field but has the box to do so this week. There is no reason why he cannot improve on last week's effort and take this race out.

3. Opawa Wayne. J & D Fahey.

A potential bolter for this race, who was very solid for third in last week's heat behind Talbingo Bale from Box 6. He receives an improved draw for this and could be ready to strike if the two favourite runners either side of him make a mistake early. Wayne has run a 29.90 at Addington last month on NZ Breeders night over the 520m and is a fairly underrated type.

4. Opawa Superstar. J & D Fahey.

Will start as one of the favourites for this, after his 25.62 heat win last Friday. He had Box 2 in the heat and after a moderate beginning, he pushed up bravely, holding his spot before taking over on the corner. He coursed a bit wide on the bend but powered through the line with strength. Along with his blistering speed, his ability to push through gaps fearlessly make him one of the country's most complete canines.

5. Thrilling Risk. K Walsh.

Probably one of the best fourths you will see in a race, as he stormed home from near last on the corner to book a spot in the final. Box 5 is no more of a help than the white rug he had last week, but either way, he will have to find a way to get handier. He is a very promising dog who faces his biggest test to date. Every chance of running in the money with a clear path.

6. Tekki Jim. G & S Fredrickson.

Big effort to make the final and actually found the front for a moment in the heat before Superstar pushed underneath him. He has had injury troubles but the Fredrickson team seem to have him running in good order since his return. The only C4 runner in the field which is a big achievement in itself.

7. Freedom League. L Cole.

Big effort last week to lead out in a quick early sectional. Will have to put something similar together to cross from 7 in this calibre of field. Her early speed is a big asset though and has run some quick seconds not only last week but also in behind Mustang Charlie. She is another that is capable of upsetting at longer odds.

8. Big Time Harley. L Cole.

Most experienced dog in this field by a long margin. Big effort to run into fourth in his heat, as he is not a noted beginner over this grade and distance. Not likely to be a winning threat but could capitalise on any trouble and run in to a top four position.

9. Big Time Panda. L Cole.

Run down late in the piece in her heat by Thrilling Risk for fourth. Her early career was very promising but has found life tough in this grade like many greyhounds do. She is still quite young though and in time there is no reason she cannot compete highly against some of these.

10. Cumbria Lad. C Turnwald.

Down on his best after a seemingly innocuous fall three back. He is a very good dog at his best, as seen in his Wind Power Stakes Feature race victory in December where he defeated Mustang Charlie.