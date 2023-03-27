A huge cheering squad was out in force to support Up Your Quota on Sunday. Photo / Peter Fenemor

The cheering started the moment the yellow racing vest worn by Up Your Quota exploded clear from the 318-metre five-trap in Sunday’s $30,000 Railway Sprint final.

18.36 seconds later, that cheering reached an electric crescendo when the Phil Green-trained sprinter speared across the Manukau finish line, comfortably in front of his classy rivals.

In doing so, the son of Kilty’s Lad and Botany Downs, who has now won 11 of his 65 races (13 minors) and $43,360 in stake earnings, provided his modest 74-year-old conditioner with his thoroughly deserved first Group 1 success after 60 years training greyhounds.

It was a training performance timed to perfection, as his veteran mentor explained about his charge who was a C4-graded sprinter heading into this series.

“It was all over, red rover once he pinged like that. The dog is a trier, who is underrated,” Phil Green said.

“I made sure he had a relaxing week leading into the final. I gave him three hydro-baths after the hard physical work was done with him leading into the heats. I knew it was all over at the jump - nothing was going to catch him from that point.”

Green handled his first greyhound 60 years ago at 14. He recalls those days.

“It was at what we call a flapping track at Hinckley in the Midlands [England]. I was 14 years old when I handled my first greyhound. Actually Bob Bond [of Bright Star fame] was running dogs there at the same time.

“Pearl [his wife] and I went to Aussie in 1981 and settled in Lake Macquarie [north of Sydney]. We raced many good dogs there, including the likes of Bedlam Bridge and Mr Paddy Whack, who won around 20 races. I had numerous dogs make Group 1 finals, but never won one. My best win came in the Group 2 Grafton Cup.

“The competition there was pretty hot, so we decided to move to New Zealand in 1997 for a chance to win races. We brought seven dogs over with us and enjoyed early success. Since then, the competition here has become really hot.”

Green also reveals he has a superstitious streak to him.

“Superstition is a big part for me and I always wear green underpants whenever I’m racing,” chuckled the keen football follower.

For owner Nick Wright, who was surrounded by a large supporting group of family and friends at the podium, the victory was unbelievable.

“Thanks very much to Phil - this is a real surreal moment for me and my family. It has been a long journey for Phil and his backbone Pearl; however, I know the dogs keep them going. I can’t thank them enough,” Wright said.

“I believe it’s Phil’s attention to detail - the little things that all add up that won the race for Up Your Quota.”

Wright, who over recent Fridays has transported litter brother Calf King, which he also owns, down to Manawatū Raceway to win open-class 375m sprints.

“He’s a one-turn track dog and that leaves me with no option but to take him south with no Cambridge racing at the moment. I appreciate Nick taking him down and Kellie [Lincoln-Papuni] handling him,” added Green, who also earlier on the card applied the finishing touches to the Upper Hutt Cossie-owned El Padrino to win the C4 Sportsbowl Function Center PBD 318m Sprint in 18.51.

It sure was celebration time following the victory, even though other time demands were looming as Wright informed your correspondent: “I’m a Morrisville dairy farmer, so I guess I’m going to be a little bit late getting back to milk the cows tonight.”

There were no excuses for those who finished 2.5 lengths astern of the free-flowing winner. As expected, the Craig Roberts-prepared race favourite Levi Bale pushed out into the middle of the track from the one-trap.

After a degree of bumping, he punched home stoutly to claim the runners-up prize, while Aston Lamont untangled himself from traffic to kick on boldly a further three-quarters of a length behind to provide Lisa Cole with the third placing.

However, let’s leave the last word to Green’s longtime, wonderful wife Pearl.

“Wow, what a wonderful result for Phil - I am so happy for him. He is a very humble man who dedicates himself to his work,” Pearl Green said.

“We have been through hard times - recently Phil has been to hell and back. Now, at last, he can sit back and enjoy the fruits of his hard work.”

Strong Sprint Undercard Action

There was an impressive array of 318m short-course sprinting action sighted during the premier meeting support races.

The Silver Bracelet feature saw local conditioner Emma Potts (who works with Phil Green) produce her sprinter It’s Better to ping away from the four-trap, leading throughout to claim her 18.59 feature win for owner Daryl McLachlan.

Earlier, the sharp former Canterbury-trained sprinter Opawa Barns won his first race away from the Addington Raceway when he strongly sprinted to his 18.57 Invitation Sprint win for his new northern trainer Sam Lozell, who races him in partnership with Opawa Racing Ltd.

Big Time Zola provided Lisa Cole with the first of her five training successes during the premier meeting, when she efficiently used the rail to secure her easy 18.73 in the Hewlett Electrical PBD Sprint Final.

Local mentor Sean Codlin enjoyed training success in the last race on the card when producing Thrilling Watson to storm home along the rail to take out the MPS Fencing PBD Sprint Series Final in 18.71.

It was a great race result for the young conditioner, as he prepared the race quinella with his charge Sweet Angelo finishing solidly for his three-quarter length second.