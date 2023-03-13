Legendary commentator and Hall of Famer Trevor Wilkes passed away aged 65 last week. Photo supplied.

Thursday March 9 was a sad day for all involved in greyhound racing, with the passing of the voice of Canterbury greyhound racing, Trevor Wilkes, and the long-serving administrator Geoff McKenzie.

Both gentlemen gave unwavering lifelong service to the industry and both were in the early stages of their thoroughly deserved industry retirement.

Trevor Wilkes, aged 65, was known as the voice of Canterbury greyhound racing throughout his distinguished, unbroken 43-year commentating career.

Trevor said when retiring last year, “Commentating has been a wonderful job. It has been fantastic to get paid for work that you love doing. It has been a great pleasure to have serviced the greyhound code for such a long time.

“I’m going to miss commentating – it has been a wonderful ride. I saw many brilliant greyhounds and I met a lot of fantastic people!”

Fittingly, Trevor Wilkes was inducted into the GRNZ Hall of Fame during last year’s Annual Awards evening. He was extremely proud of his deserved induction.

“I’m totally flabbergasted to receive this honour,” he said at the time.

Trevor always did whatever was asked of him without question. Tributes have flowed freely since Thursday and every single person referenced Trevor’s gentle and caring nature.

Retired commentator and fellow GRNZ Hall of Fame member Peter Earley worked closely with Trevor during the early TAB days, when both were involved in the Radio Pacific commentary team.

“I first met Trev when I travelled the country doing national commentaries on Radio Pacific. Trev was the on-course commentator at QE II. It was only a matter of time before Radio Pacific employed him to call full-time prior to the arrival of Trackside TV.

“He was always a nice guy to deal with – always cooperative. I never saw him arguing with anyone – unlike me,” chuckled Earley. “It’s fantastic and deserved that he made it into the GRNZ Hall of Fame.”

Fellow commentator Mark Rosanowski was inspired by Trevor’s commentaries back in the QE II days.

“I remember going there in 1983 as a 15-year-old. Back in those days, the commentator was King. I got excited as a teenager which made me want to have more involvement. Trev’s voice was perfect for greyhound racing – pitch and pace perfect.

“He was always a welcoming guy who never said a bad word about anyone – I was very lucky to know Trev. He was always so friendly and very evened tempered. He was always interested in the young talent coming through.

“His voice lasted beautifully over his 43 years of commentating. He was always so reliable. He earnt the full respect of his peers and that was there for all to see over his later weeks, as seen by the Trackside crew rallying around him,” expressed Rosanowski.

“Trev was always very well presented and I never saw him in a bad mood – he was a thoroughly genuine, pleasant man. We are all going to miss him. He had a great eye for detail, like at times he saved my butt and those of trainers when he spotted greyhounds holding back-to-back next day nominations.

“Everybody knew of Trev’s love of playing on the roulette tables at casinos. They (operators) treated him like royalty. He was seen at the casino only a few weeks ago,” recalled the recently retired Christchurch GRC Manager Tony Music.

Current Christchurch GRC Chairman Murray Wigley was stunned upon learning that Trevor had passed.

“Trev gave his life to greyhound racing. He was extremely even tempered and he never had a bad bone in his body.”

Maryanne Twentyman was Trevor’s immediate boss at Trackside TV over the last few years before his retirement. She held total respect for the commentator, regularly visiting him in his home.

“Trev always had a smile on his face and had a hello for all of his visitors. It was an absolute privilege to hold Trevor’s hand over the past eight months,” she explained.

“Trev thrived being around the Trackside team – he enjoyed catching up with everyone at the commentator’s conferences we held.”

Trevor’s trademark sign-off to his race meetings included acknowledging all of the Trackside team, from camera operators through to producers and directors, all of whom were involved in televising an Addington meeting.

“It was incredible how much Trev’s acknowledgements meant for the crew. He would never miss – naming them all, name-by-name. He supported everyone and formed a strong bond with the crew. You certainly cannot easily close the door on a tenure like Trev’s,” stated Twentyman, while adding, “Trevor was a wonderful, wonderful man, just one of a kind. We will all miss him terribly.”

That respect that Trevor showed to his co-workers was repaid in spades, with a roster being made to ensure Trevor received regular visitors.

A hallmark of Trevor was his willingness to pass on his advice to budding commentators. He did so with his replacement, the current Addington caller Andy McCook and he was in the process of doing so with the new 20-year-old commentator Daniel Fogarty, who Trevor had asked to speak to. He was on his way to see him with Twentyman when Trevor passed.

And leading Australian greyhound commentator James Van de Maat paid a glowing tribute to Trevor during his pre-race comments prior to the first at Healesville last Friday.

Let’s leave the last words to his mate and colleague Mark Rosanowski.

“Trevor’s voice stood the test of time. He called all of the best greyhounds to have raced in this country over his 43 years. His commentaries are gold and Trevor’s voice will always be there to listen to.

“Trev weaved his pattern into the fabric of this sport that we love. He will forever have a place in hound history and his voice will echo every time we reflect on past glories. He was revered by all of his fellow professionals and there is perhaps no greater honour than that.

“Incidentally, that lovely race intro of Trevor’s was something his idol (and mine), the legendary Paul Ambrosoli, used at Wentworth Park in Sydney where Trev learned to love the game when he lived over there,” recalled Rosanowski.

And those golden race intro words.

“The green light goes through to the control tower – the bunny is set in motion and they’re about to break!”

Greyhound followers throughout the country will miss the strong, dulcet tones of the one and only Trevor Wilkes!

*A service celebrating Trevor Wilkes will be held in the Christian Cullen Lounge, Addington Raceway on Thursday March 16 at 11am.







