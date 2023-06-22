Greyhound racing: Premier racing returns to Hatrick

Federal Infrared was impressive in winning her heat of the Property Brokers Floyd & Toy Real Estate Spion Rose.

By Peter Fenemor

Premier racing makes a welcome return to Wanganui’s Hatrick Raceway this Friday evening where three Group 1 finals, plus a Group 2 final will be decided.

Competitive 520m and 305m heats held last Friday evening at the River City venue decided the final field positions for three of those black-type races.

$50,000 Property Brokers Floyd & Toy Real Estate Spion Rose

Lisa Cole-prepared chasers won both of the 520m heats, with Federal Infrared prevailing in 30.11, while Space Tron saluted in 30.29.

Federal Infrared was always in control of the pace, as seen by her freewheeling 3.5-length heat win.

“I was expecting what she did – when she’s at her best, she’s a very fast dog. She can put lengths on them early if she gets it right at the start,” advised Brendon Cole.

Space Tron settled in the midfield, from where he improved going down the back straight, coming away for his easy four-length heat win. He will be sighted wearing the pink racing vest.

“He has drawn inside out and he’s going to need a lot of luck from out there. He will bring it home strongly,” said Cole.

Kennelmate Blazin’ Master kicked on boldly for his five-length heat third behind Federal Infrared.

“He is an underrated character who is a happy dog. He can come out fast, and if he clears them early, then yes, he’s right in this,” suggested Cole about the trap-five drawn contender.

The powerful recent Dave and Jean Fahey-trained Waterloo Cup winner Opawa Superstar found himself whacking away throughout just in behind the pace when making his Hatrick track debut outing. He will be sighted wearing the red racing vest here.

“I was disappointed with his heat run – maybe it was because he was on track debut. It’s the worst draw for him as he’ll push away from the rail,” advised Dave Fahey about his charge who will burst through the $300,000 stakes barrier if the multiple Group race winner prevails in this event.

Joining him in the final will be kennelmates Dembe (Box 2) and Rapaki Rocks (Box 4) after they chased home the strong Space Tron.

“If Dembe slightly misses the jump, he could get a nice sit along the rail. If that happens, then yes, he can place. Rapaki Rocks can jump and go, so if he does everything right, he can get the early lead,” suggested Fahey, who added, “All three of them pulled up good.”

Talbingo Bale was also making his track debut for Craig Roberts, and he is a likely improver after winding up an eight-length fourth behind Space Tron. The Waterloo Cup runner-up was jostled when going into the first turn.

“He has come through Friday okay. I was a bit concerned about his race as the old Talbingo would have kicked away when he was handy on the first turn. I will keep him going as long as he keeps on pulling up alright. His draw (7) is okay – he races alright from anywhere,” said Roberts, who added, “He is the perfect dog; actually, the best I’ve had until things started to go wrong with him.”

Roberts also qualified Quintessa Bale who gamely chased after the pace-setting Federal Infrared, finishing 3.5 lengths astern of her.

“She went bold in her heat, and I thought she was a wee bit stiff after she got an early bash. She’s very brave, only weighing in at 24kgs. I expect improvement from her after that run and I certainly wouldn’t underestimate her,” suggested Roberts.

$30,000 Property Brokers Floyd & Toy Real Estate NZ Futurity

Thrilling Reggie is a winning hope in Friday’s Group 1 Property Brokers Floyd & Toy Real Estate NZ Futurity. Photo credit: Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club.

Four 520m heats sorted out the field who will contest the $30,000 Property Brokers Floyd & Toy Real Estate New Zealand Futurity at Group 1 level.

It was the Jamie Pruden and Sophie Whittaker-mentored Thrilling Reggie who took the time honours in the heats, when he slipped through his assignment in a tidy 30.18. He will exit from trap-six in the decider.

“We were very pleased with his heat performance – we always knew he had ability. He pulled up great and he has had a quiet week since Friday, just keeping him happy.

“He is capable of running a fast first sectional, which he will probably need to do from his draw,” advised Pruden.

Lisa Cole will return with five contenders for the final. Big Time Blazer made full use of her one-trap draw to dictate the pace throughout, freewheeling through her task to clock 30.40, building a handy 4.25 length margin in doing so.

“She is reliable and has speed. Providing she gets away quickly (trap 4), then yes, she has the ability to lead throughout,” said Brendon Cole.

The current Auckland Cup title holder Space Boy settled back in his heat field from where he mounted a sustained run which carried him to his strong 30.34 heat win. He is likely to settle back from his trap-8 draw, from where he can find the line strongly.

“I would have preferred him to have drawn inside. He’s likely to find it tough from out there. In saying that, he is capable and he is strong enough to finish over the top of them,” stated Cole.

Kennelmate Brad Mayo impressed when having his first look at Hatrick. After being caught in some first-turn jostling, he raced on the pace throughout to land his stylish 30.32 heat win.

“I’m extremely happy with his draw (7) – he’s ideally suited out there. He can begin quickly and he has the strength to maintain a forward position all-the-way,” advised Cole.

The luckless Auckland Cup finalist Allegro Warrior is another Cole prepared finalist who gamely led the chase after the freewheeling Thrilling Reggie for his 3.75 length second to him.

“He’s a good little dog who can do things right (from 3). He is more than capable of winning the race,” expressed Cole.

Big Time Super contested the pace throughout in her heat, and she only yielded over the concluding stages when she was claimed 3.75 lengths by the strong finishing Space Boy.

“That was a really good run by her, considering she has just come back from a season. She has heaps of early speed and she can definitely feature from her draw (2),” Cole said.

Sweet Potential made a remarkable heat recovery after being a tad slow into stride. She seized a rails passage going into the first turn to improve going down the back straight, from where she punched home strongly to snatch second for her northern trainer Sean Codlin by the barest of margins over Group 1 winner Mrs Chinn.

“It’s a sweet race, she’s got a sweet draw, and the rest is up to Annabelle (kennel name) to try and nail a sweet result!” said Codlin. “She is the right dog I’d want in such a race – she just needs to trap well and push the paint.

“I’ve put my all in, and she is ready for it.”

Veteran conditioner Bill Hodgson has contested Group race finals for many decades. He will be returning on Friday with Thrilling Rush, after he maintained a solid gallop all-the-way for his sound 2.25 length heat second to Bold Mayo.