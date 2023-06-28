Greyhound racing: Postman Pat primed for Brisbane Cup heat

Postman Pat is the pre-post Brisbane Cup favourite. Photo credit: Jason Mckeown Photography.

Electrifying – that’s the apt description that can be applied to the star Kiwi-bred and owned greyhound Postman Pat’s turbo-charged Albion Park track debut race last week.

The Jason Thompson-mentored Postman Pat was pure poetry in motion in the brilliant manner that he powerfully won his 520m event by a very comfortable 11.25 length margin, recording an extremely slick 29.39, just 0.04 of a second outside the Albion Park 520m track record.

In delivering his scintillating gallop, he clocked the third-equal quickest 520m time ever recorded around the Brisbane headquarters circuit.

The win came in a Brisbane Cup Prelude, which now sees the Jose Arthur-bred and owned son of Hooked On Scotch and Birdie Tee enter the rich A$1 million Brisbane Cup series as the event favourite.

Postman Pat has opened as the pre-post Brisbane Cup favourite at $3.50 and he will be loaded away into the eight-trap for his Brisbane Cup heat this Thursday evening – Race 9 at 11:35pm NZT.

The 29.35 current Albion Park 520m track record holder is Jay Is Jay, and he takes his heat place in Race 8 from trap-four.

There will be absolutely no margin for error, as there are seven heats, stacked full of outstanding greyhounds contesting the Group 1 event, with only the fastest second placegetter joining the heat winners for the $A1 million mega final, which will be decided the following Friday, with the race-winner picking up a cool A$650,000.

Postman Pat has been sublime form since he crossed the Tasman and entered the high-profile Victorian based Jason Thompson kennels.

Thompson, who was born in Tokoroa, and moved to Australia when he was ten months old, has meticulously placed Postman Pat in all of his races, winning all six of them, with all of those wins being delivered in meeting best times.

Thompson has trained five previous Brisbane Cup winners. He has established a successful procedure of sending his Cup contenders north for their Brisbane Cup campaigns into the care of the leading local conditioner Tony Brett, who himself has prepared five Brisbane Cup winners.

Jason Thompson picks up on that arrangement.

“It was during the Covid-19 period when we couldn’t travel interstate, so I made the arrangement with Tony (Brett) – it was a no brainer.

“I’m very happy having Tony looking after our dogs, having no worries whatsoever. It has worked out so well, as seen by our results. First up, we had a Brisbane Cup second, then two Cup wins after that. Last year, we won the Group 1 staying race.”

When asked if he will travel north for the final, Thompson responded with, “Probably not – I have a superstition – I wasn’t there for the last two Brisbane Cups we won, so I don’t want to upset that sequence.”

Let’s go back to Postman Pat’s arrival into the Thompson kennels.

“To be quite honest, I had never heard of him. I watched his videos and spoke to someone whom I consider to be a very good judge of greyhounds and I fully respect that person’s judgement.

“I agreed to take him, and he arrived in magnificent condition, actually unbelievably so, and that is full credit to Tony (Hart).

“It meant that I could quickly get him up and going, and yes, we knew we had a special dog when he trialled fast, thinking we have a real achiever here,” advised Thompson.

Trials moved onto racedays and Thompson again picks up on the star chaser.

“He has quickly created huge interest, more than most dogs over here. People all over Australia have taken an interest in him. It has been an enjoyable experience and we are very happy to have him.

‘However, people have to remember that he’s an animal – a very good race dog who is now stepping up into the big league, where nothing is guaranteed.”

You can sense in Thompson’s voice the love that the hugely successful conditioner has for all of his greyhounds.

“I thoroughly enjoy being involved in greyhounds – it has been my profession for the last 30 years. Working with them isn’t work. To me, it’s a hobby when you love what you are doing,” he enthused.

And his thoughts heading into Thursday’s heat?

“Box 8 is okay for him. He has passed all tests to date. Tony tells me he is very happy with him, therefore hopefully he goes as good as he did last week.

“His popularity over here keeps on going up. Aussies are now trying to claim him as theirs. And that has to be great for Australian and New Zealand greyhound racing!”

For the record, Postman Pat has now extended his career record to 16 wins and three minor placings, adding up to $68,395 in stake earnings from his 20 raceday appearances.

Bring it on!

Big Daddy lands his first Australian win

Big Daddy stylishly opened his Australian winning account last Monday when he cleared out to effortlessly win his Shepparton 450m assignment in a respectable 24.89.

The Jose Arthur-bred and owned son of Fernando Bale and Rosa Tee hunted out strongly from the five-trap, mastering the pacemaker when approaching the big, sweeping bend to bring it home strongly while building his 4.44 length winning margin.

It was the third Victorian race for the Anthony Azzopardi-conditioned and former Tony Hart-prepared chaser. Big Daddy had previously posted third and second placings. He now owns the tidy career record of 10 wins and four minor placings from his 17 raceday outings.

Big Daddy’s former kennelmate, the sensation Postman Pat, won his only Shepparton 450m race in a slick 24.66.

Tony Hart, the former trainer of both classy greyhounds says, “We were rapt with Big Daddy’s win. Anthony is really happy with him.”

And the exciting ride that the Canterbury-based Hart team are currently enjoying with their former kennel stars across the ditch?

“It has been unbelievable what has been happening over there – primo! Big Daddy is now underway and Postman Pat has been absolutely impressive. He has stacks of ability and Jason (Thompson) sure is getting him to deliver on that.”

And Big Daddy will be sighted racing again this Friday at Geelong where he has drawn trap-two in Race 7 over 460m at 7:07pm NZT.