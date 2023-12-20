Postman Pat.

Postman Pat ran a hugely meritorious second in the world’s richest greyhound race, the AUD$1.65 million The Phoenix, at a jammed-packed The Meadows venue on Saturday night.

The Jason Thompson-mentored classy greyhound charged home late, missing the million-dollar winning stake by just three-quarters of a length.

Postman Pat, who was bred and is owned by Christchurch-based Jose Arthur, didn’t make the best of starts from trap-four. He dropped down onto the rail, and in doing so he avoided a first-turn melee.

Using brilliant acceleration from trap-five was the $26 shot Schillaci, and that tactic proved to be the winning move as the Ladbrokes slot-holder representative freewheeled his way to victory, clocking 29.87 for his 525m assignment.

Postman Pat was gallant when leading the chasing pack after the tear-away pacemaker, who had broken clear by around five lengths down the back straight. Turning in for the home, there was a three-length gap between them, which with Postman Pat finishing powerfully, was reduced to three-quarters of a length at the finish.

Understandably, Jose and husband Donald Arthur were elated when spoken to on Sunday morning.

“We are super, super proud of Postman Pat. That was a massive run by him – very exciting. I guess we were a bit surprised in the strong way he came home. And we thank Jason for preparing Pat to deliver a race like he did,” the couple stated, about their son of Hooked On Scotch and Bridie Tee who raced for slot-holder Greyhounds HQ.

The late, great GRNZ Hall of Fame trainer Ray Adcock, who set up and advised the Arthurs on breeding options that led to Postman Pat, would be very proud of his achievements across the Tasman.

Another avid Postman Pat supporter is his former Canterbury trainer Tony Hart, who mentored him to his 25.49 Ascot Park 457m track record, along with his victory in the Group 2 Far South Challenge at the same venue a year ago.