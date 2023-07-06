Postman Pat will wear the pink rug again in the Brisbane Cup on Friday night. Photo / Michael McInally

Friday evening, at 10:42pm, looms as a potential history-making occasion for New Zealand greyhound racing when star Kiwi greyhound Postman Pat is loaded away into the Albion Park 520m eight-trap as the warm $1.80 favourite for the A$1 million Brisbane Cup final.

No Kiwi-owned and bred greyhound has contested a race that offers a million dollars in prizemoney, but Postman Pat has taken Australian greyhound racing by storm since he crossed the Tasman, emphatically winning all seven of his assignments, in meeting-best times.

Firstly, let’s go back to last Thursday’s 520m Group 1 heat.

Putting in a number of power-packed strides when approaching the winning post the first time around was sufficient to propel Postman Pat clear to build an unassailable Brisbane Cup heat race lead.

Postman Pat returned the fastest time from the seven heats contested for the event. He has been allocated the same eight-trap for the A$650,000 to-the-winner decider, with the hot field being stacked full of early pace.

Postman Pat is owned and was bred by Canterbury industry enthusiast Jose Arthur, who along with husband Donald, has been on a ride of a lifetime with the son of Hooked On Scotch and Birdie Tee.

That ride includes the Arthurs viewing Postman Pat’s heat victory in Namibia during their recent visit to Africa.

“We are very excited about [Postman Pat] making the Brisbane Cup final. We watched his heat delayed on a scratchy wifi connection – it was a nervous time, which turned into elation,” recalled Jose.

The Arthurs are heading over to Brisbane to catch up with their outstanding greyhound.

“We are going over on Friday with our daughter Monique and her partner, and we will link up with my sister and her partner.”

The Arthurs say they wouldn’t be in their exciting position without the astute advice they were given by the late, great GRNZ Hall of Fame trainer Ray Adcock.

“It was Ray who recommended we buy Mini’s Fantasy, who turned into a prolific broodbitch for us. From her, we got Birdie Tee and Ray insisted to us just before he passed that we use Hooked On Scotch on her.”

Donald picks up on that aspect.

“Ray was absolutely adamant that we breed from Mini’s Fantasy. It has been amazing how many good dogs that have come from that lineage, which just seems to get better and better. It is unbelievable that one of our dogs is racing in a million-dollar race.

“It is tremendous to see that New Zealand-bred greyhounds can be competitive in Australia. Tony [Hart] and Kirsty [Taylor] have been fantastic in taking over the training team and it is great that they are carrying on with Ray’s legacy,” advised Donald about Postman Pat’s former trainer.

“Ray Adcock will be to the forefront of our minds on Friday,” said Jose.

His new Victorian-based trainer Jason Thompson was rapt with Postman Pat’s heat win.

“He did what we wanted him to do – it was a quality effort by him. He didn’t ping the lids, but still got the job done – a very pleasing run.

“He pulled up good and that’s what we wanted to hear. It’s now up to the dog to get it right. It’s a good draw for him – he likes the eight, from where he has a good record from. It is a very strong field and I fully respect the quality of the opposition.

“To win the final, he has to start quickly and put himself straight into the race. If he does that, then yes, he will be hard to beat,” advised Thompson, who also says he’s flying up to Brisbane on Friday.

“I have only spoken to the Arthurs on the phone, so I’m going up there, as they are making the effort to come over.”

Thompson has entrusted the care of Postman Pat to local mentor Tony Brett for his Brisbane Cup campaign – a placement that has proved hugely successful over previous years.

“I am entirely relaxed with Tony looking after my dogs up there. Our kennels appear to be very similar, with my dogs seamlessly settling in there,” explained Thompson.

Owing to circumstances, Postman Pat’s former Kiwi trainer Tony Hart will not be making the trip across the ditch to watch his former charge.

“It’s just the way things have worked out. Never mind, I’ll be like everyone else glued to the TV. His draw is beautiful for him, especially if he comes out running. Hey, if it wasn’t for Ray Adcock, none of us would be in this position,” explained Hart.

Donald Arthur will play a round of golf prior to heading down the road to Albion Park.

“I’ve booked a round at the Royal Queensland course. Hopefully, it will be celebrations at the 19th-hole [Albion Park] later,” he chuckled.

And when time permits, Thompson could join him

“We definitely have to arrange to play a round. Hopefully, I can qualify Postman Pat for a big Melbourne final so we can have a game.”