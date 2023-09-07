Greyhound racing: Opawa Superstar named 2022/23 Canterbury Greyhound of the Year

By Peter Fenemor
It was another hugely successful season for the country’s busiest greyhound club, which saw the Christchurch GRC celebrating yet another successful racing season via their recent 2022/23 Annual Awards Evening, in conjunction with the Canterbury OTB.
The Christchurch GRC’s flagship race is the nation’s richest race - the $100,000 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup, and the $53,438 winning stake was secured by the Dave and Jean Fahey-trained Opawa Superstar, who after making a modest race start, charged home to nail his 30.01 win.
Opawa Superstar commenced his 2022/23 season in style on his home Addington track, winning the 2022 GRNZ NZ Nationals Middle Distance final. However, an injury sustained in the 520m race denied him the opportunity of crossing the Tasman to represent New Zealand in the Australian Nationals Sprint Final in Sydney.
The son of Fernando Bale and Opawa Tab concluded his Addington season with victory in the Group 1 Rose & Thistle South Island Champs, when clocking a swift 29.88 520m time for his owners Allan Davidson and Opawa Racing Ltd.
In between those races, Opawa Superstar made the Addington track his own, only tasting defeat twice on his way to winning nine races during the season, which included a cheeky 295m sprint win. He cracked the Addington 520m 30-second barrier four times, with his swift best 29.69 clock being delivered in his New Zealand Cup semifinal.
His outstanding Addington achievements ensured that Opawa Superstar was named the 2022/23 Canterbury Greyhound of the Year winner.
“Yes, he was good,” said a modest Opawa Racing Limited’s Robin Wales, adding, “Winning the New Zealand Cup was the highlight for us, although the gloss was taken away from it without having my mates to share the win with.”
Wales was referring to his long time Opawa Racing mates, the late Graham Campbell and Ron Todd.
“You have to say that Opawa Superstar is the best dog we have bred and I dedicate his wins to them,” expressed Wales.
Here’s the full list of Christchurch GRC 2022/23 Award Winners:
Leading Dam
Sheza Rippa 68 wins
Cawbourne Leaha 65 wins
Goldstar Coco 56 wins
Trainer of the Year
John McInerney 452 wins
Riley Evans 289 wins
Jean & Dave Fahey 288 wins
Sprinter of the Year
Opawa Ryder
Middle Distance Dog of the Year
Opawa Superstar
Stayer of the Year
Know Keeper
Canterbury Greyhound of the Year
Opawa Superstar
The Christchurch GRC also presented numerous monthly awards, both canine and human.
August - Alternate Shot (CGRC Monthly Greyhound) and Garry Cleeve (CGRC Monthly Merit Award)
September - Postman Pat and Jason Dunn
October - Gitan and Paul & Blake Scott
November - Opawa Superstar and Jean & Dave Fahey
December - Great Potential and Malcolm Grant
January - Know Keeper and Tony Hart
February - Opawa Barnes and Riley Evans
March - Opawa Linda andChristine Mitchell & Warren Smith
April - Opawa Conan and Sharon Hindson
May - Goldstar Carlito and Peter Clausen
June - Pick And Go and Jack Johnson
July - Opawa Hugo and Josh Lane
The Canterbury OTB also presented their awards as follows:
Committee Award - Sharon Hindson
Top Breeder - Team Evans (Riley, Steve & Bonnie)
Top Dog
Goldstar Carlito 206 points
Opawa Ryder 162 points
Opawa Barns 138 points
Top Bitch
Mrs Chinn 200 points
Goldstar Dynasty 146 points
Opawa Chrissy 138 points