Greyhound racing: Opawa Superstar named 2022/23 Canterbury Greyhound of the Year

Opawa Superstar was named 2022/23 Canterbury Greyhound of the Year. Photo credit: Dave Robbie.

By Peter Fenemor

It was another hugely successful season for the country’s busiest greyhound club, which saw the Christchurch GRC celebrating yet another successful racing season via their recent 2022/23 Annual Awards Evening, in conjunction with the Canterbury OTB.

The Christchurch GRC’s flagship race is the nation’s richest race - the $100,000 Suck It Up Ltd New Zealand Cup, and the $53,438 winning stake was secured by the Dave and Jean Fahey-trained Opawa Superstar, who after making a modest race start, charged home to nail his 30.01 win.

Opawa Superstar commenced his 2022/23 season in style on his home Addington track, winning the 2022 GRNZ NZ Nationals Middle Distance final. However, an injury sustained in the 520m race denied him the opportunity of crossing the Tasman to represent New Zealand in the Australian Nationals Sprint Final in Sydney.

The son of Fernando Bale and Opawa Tab concluded his Addington season with victory in the Group 1 Rose & Thistle South Island Champs, when clocking a swift 29.88 520m time for his owners Allan Davidson and Opawa Racing Ltd.

In between those races, Opawa Superstar made the Addington track his own, only tasting defeat twice on his way to winning nine races during the season, which included a cheeky 295m sprint win. He cracked the Addington 520m 30-second barrier four times, with his swift best 29.69 clock being delivered in his New Zealand Cup semifinal.

His outstanding Addington achievements ensured that Opawa Superstar was named the 2022/23 Canterbury Greyhound of the Year winner.

“Yes, he was good,” said a modest Opawa Racing Limited’s Robin Wales, adding, “Winning the New Zealand Cup was the highlight for us, although the gloss was taken away from it without having my mates to share the win with.”

Wales was referring to his long time Opawa Racing mates, the late Graham Campbell and Ron Todd.

“You have to say that Opawa Superstar is the best dog we have bred and I dedicate his wins to them,” expressed Wales.

Here’s the full list of Christchurch GRC 2022/23 Award Winners:

Leading Dam

Sheza Rippa 68 wins

Cawbourne Leaha 65 wins

Goldstar Coco 56 wins

Trainer of the Year

John McInerney 452 wins

Riley Evans 289 wins

Jean & Dave Fahey 288 wins

Sprinter of the Year

Opawa Ryder

Middle Distance Dog of the Year

Opawa Superstar

Stayer of the Year

Know Keeper

Canterbury Greyhound of the Year

Opawa Superstar

The Christchurch GRC also presented numerous monthly awards, both canine and human.

August - Alternate Shot (CGRC Monthly Greyhound) and Garry Cleeve (CGRC Monthly Merit Award)

September - Postman Pat and Jason Dunn

October - Gitan and Paul & Blake Scott

November - Opawa Superstar and Jean & Dave Fahey

December - Great Potential and Malcolm Grant

January - Know Keeper and Tony Hart

February - Opawa Barnes and Riley Evans

March - Opawa Linda andChristine Mitchell & Warren Smith

April - Opawa Conan and Sharon Hindson

May - Goldstar Carlito and Peter Clausen

June - Pick And Go and Jack Johnson

July - Opawa Hugo and Josh Lane

The Canterbury OTB also presented their awards as follows:

Committee Award - Sharon Hindson

Top Breeder - Team Evans (Riley, Steve & Bonnie)

Top Dog

Goldstar Carlito 206 points

Opawa Ryder 162 points

Opawa Barns 138 points

Top Bitch

Mrs Chinn 200 points

Goldstar Dynasty 146 points

Opawa Chrissy 138 points