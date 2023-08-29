Dan Roberts, who trains Opawa Louise. Photo / Supplied

Opawa Louise surpassed the expectations of trainer Dan Roberts at The Meadows on Saturday night.

It was a creditable effort from the Kiwi stayer for her fifth placing in the Group 1 Australian National Distance Final.

Opawa Louise was sighted doing her best work at the business end of the 730m event at Melbourne’s The Meadows track.

She settled in the rear group from where she gradually improved her field position to reach the finish just six lengths behind the winner Palawa King, who represented New South Wales.

The performance delighted Roberts and, as he explains it, has opened up other opportunities for the Opawa Racing Limited-bred daughter of My Bro Fabio and Opawa Sophie, as she’s staying on in Melbourne under the care of former Cantabrian James Shaw for at least another six weeks.

“She went better than I had anticipated, which means we may look at returning her to The Meadows next Saturday for Group 3 730m heats.

“Her run on Saturday indicates to me that she’s worthy of having a go at a race like that, while also considering she’s now had a race on the track. If not, there’s a 0 to 4 win 600m race that looks suitable for her at Warragul,” suggested Roberts before flying home.

Roberts was understandably proud of Opawa Louise’s Nationals race.

“I’m over the moon with her. I was quite pleased how she jumped, especially after she was real slow out in her Wednesday trial there.

“At least she stayed in touch with the field. It was pleasing to see how strong she was during the run home, especially in a field like that. I’m rapt that she beat three others home and she seemed to pull up fine.

“It certainly showed us that she’s a definite Silver Collar contender this season.”

Roberts was full of praise for the Australian Nationals weekend.

“My experience there was absolutely unreal – very surreal. The organisers did a fantastic job and all of us Kiwis were warmly welcomed.

“I also wish to thank GRNZ for their assistance in getting us here and James Shaw for looking after Opawa Louise and me.”

Two races later, the Group 1 Australian National Sprint title was contested, with the New Zealand-bred and owned star chaser Postman Pat representing Victoria starting as the hot favourite.

The 525m Group 1 event developed into a torrid affair, with four greyhounds, including Postman Pat, in serious contention when racing out of the back straight.

The quartet were racing so tightly around the final bend, that something had to give – it did, with unfortunately Postman Pat copping the worse of the jostling which removed him as a winning prospect.

Postman Pat finished resolutely to claim fourth placing for his conditioner Jason Thompson, who earlier in the morning had mentored Unleash Collinda to victory in the Group 3 Australian National Straight Track Championship title up the straight at Healesville.

The Sprint Final was won by the West Australian greyhound Saige Tenniele, who triggered emotional post-race scenes. The greyhound was at one stage advertised as a free giveaway and she was on a GAP list for a period.

Postman Pat’s fourth placing secured him direct entry into the forthcoming Million Dollar Chase semifinals in Sydney.