Opawa Louise will represent New Zealand in Saturday’s Australian Nationals Distance Final. Photo / Dave Robbie

Canterbury trainer Daniel Roberts is under no illusions about the enormity of the task his stayer Opawa Louise faces in Saturday’s Australian Nationals Distance final.

Opawa Louise won the right to represent New Zealand in the A$85,000 to-the-winner Group 1 730m event on Melbourne’s The Meadows track this evening (10.16pm NZT) after stylishly winning the NZ Nationals Distance final at Addington over 732m.

Opawa Louise, along with Roberts, flew to Melbourne last Monday – a trip that was seamless as Roberts confirms.

“I’m in disbelief as to just how exceptionally well she handled the travel. She arrived in great condition.”

Opawa Louise, who is an Opawa Racing Limited-bred daughter of My Bro Fabio and Opawa Sophie, had her first look at The Meadows track on Wednesday over 525m.

“She bombed the jump, which isn’t unusual for her. She went okay to the back mark, then came home really good for an overall 30.46 time. She was getting into her work late and I guess she’s more of a dour type of stayer these days.

“I’m not overly concerned about her draw (six) – it is what it is, and I’m confident she will deliver her best,” added Roberts.

Opawa Louise is being quoted in some markets at $101-1, which bemuses Roberts.

“Sure, there certainly are some quality stayers in the field. But let’s put it this way – we have come over here to have a decent crack at it.

“I also would like to thank GRNZ for the opportunity and the help they provided in getting us here,” confirmed Roberts.

Win, lose or draw, Opawa Louise will be staying on for other racing opportunities following Saturday.

“At this stage, she is staying on for another six weeks. She’s a low-grade stayer over here, who can have a crack at some of the staying races within her grade.

“She’ll stay with James Shaw and we will reassess where she’s at after the six weeks,” explained Roberts about the Pete McDermott-owned stayer.





Postman Pat to represent Victoria

Postman Pat is the hot favourite for Saturday night’s Australian National Sprint Final. Photo / Jason Mckeown Photography





New Zealand greyhound racing will be represented in Saturday’s A$85,000 to-the-winner Australian National Sprint Final (10.55pm NZT) at The Meadows, albeit under the Victorian “flag”.

The Kiwi-bred and owned Postman Pat won the right to line up in the Group 1 event when he won the 525m Victorian state final at the same venue.

The son of Hooked On Scotch and Birdie Tee displayed grit and determination in the strong manner that the Jason Thompson-trained chaser won the 525m event and he has been installed as the warm favourite to win the final.

“He is in good order and everything has gone to plan with him. I’m very happy with Postman Pat going into Saturday – we can’t complain,” advised Thompson.

When asked about his trap-three draw, Thompson suggested it should work out okay for his charge.

“The two-dog isn’t quick out and is likely to go to the rail, while the four tends to be slow early. They have the least amount of early speed.”

Postman Pat’s conditioner has successfully guided him to stylishly win eight of his 10 races since he crossed the Tasman. His two placings were very courageous, having delivered a phenomenal last-to-second effort in the A$1 million Brisbane Cup and a bold traffic-impeded first-up third at The Meadows track.

Thompson says the Million Dollar Chase is on the agenda following the National Sprint.

“We’ll know more after Saturday, as the first four finishers will go straight into the semifinals. It is a really good opportunity to enter the series at that point.

“Nothing is set in concrete yet and I’ll decide whether we race or trial him up there [Wentworth Park] after seeing how he comes through Saturday,” advised Thompson.

He is also proud that he is racing Postman Pat, for Victoria, but is also rapt with his connection to New Zealand.

“I get the best of both worlds in this race. I was born in New Zealand and have lived all of my life in Victoria. It can’t get any better in having both options covered!

“It is great the support that Postman Pat receives both here in Australia and in New Zealand,” added Thompson.

Postman Pat’s owner and breeder Jose Arthur, along with husband Donald, are making the trip to Melbourne.

“It is very exciting for us and we’re very proud of him,” expressed Jose.

She adds, “We have just finished listening to a podcast about him – it’s nervy with them talking him up. Yes, if he jumps then he will be hard to beat.

“Jason tells us that Postman Pat is in great shape. He has a competitive nature to him and he finds more in a race and Jason is doing a brilliant job with him.

“It has been amazing what Pat has achieved over there – it has been way beyond our expectations.

“We look back at the start of it all, involving Ray’s [Adcock] expertise in setting us up with Mini’s Fantasy on the breeding side, then Jack [Tony Hart] and Dylan [Voyce] educating and training him. And now, we have Jason training him. Everything has come together great and we truly appreciate everyone’s fantastic input and help.”

Listed amongst the Australian Nationals weekend activities is a two-hour mystery tour of Melbourne, with Donald, quirking up when saying, “I hope the tour includes a number of Melbourne’s top-class sporting facilities.”

When asked about Postman Pat representing Victoria, the Arthurs quickly responded with, “We are very proud to have him there, as long as they [Aussies] don’t try to claim him as theirs. He’s a New Zealand dog!”