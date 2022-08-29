Greyhound racing: Know Keeper finishes gallant fourth in Sydney feature

Know Keeper was brave in finishing fourth at Wentworth Park last Saturday night. Photo supplied by Greyhound Racing New South Wales.

By Peter Fenemor

Courage was displayed by Know Keeper, when the Kiwi-bred, trained and owned stayer finished a brave fourth in Saturday's running of the Ladbrokes National Distance Championship Final at Sydney's Wentworth Park.

Being impeded shortly after exiting the 720m traps effectively ended Know Keeper's podium claim.

The Garry Cleeve-trained son of Know Class and Know Jinx settled in the rear division, from where he picked himself up and then proceeded to pluck off a number of his rivals to finish solidly, 10 lengths astern of the low-flying, pace-setting locally prepared stayer, Super Estella.

It was an extremely admirable performance by Kevin (kennel name). His overall 42.29 race time was very creditable, as was his 29.90 520m split time.

"I'm really pleased with Kev's run, when taking into consideration everything that happened. I had mixed emotions during the final – at one stage I thought he could nab third, but at the same time, he appeared to be a bit lost," said Cleeve.

"With hindsight, yes, obviously he needed to be here at least a week earlier – he needed a run on the track, however owing to circumstances, that wasn't possible," advised Cleeve. Due to current Customs and MPI restrictions/regulations, the dog wasn't able to travel to Australia earlier because of the 10-day travel window Know Keeper had available to him.

"I'm really proud of what he achieved – it was a huge thrill to be part of the night. I can tell you the emotions really kicked in when they played the New Zealand national anthem. There was a big crew of Kiwis on course – they made me feel like I was at home!

"The support we received here was fantastic. Everyone involved went out of their way to help us. I cannot thank Glen and Robyn Goodwin enough on what they provided to support us – they were absolutely amazing.

"We had no issues at all thanks to them. Know Keeper was very settled during his stay.

"Others helped us out – a neighbour gave us the use of their slipping track, while another lent me a van. They treated us as if we were locals," chuckled Cleeve.

Know Keeper and his trainer are already homeward bound. "I have to drop him off at Jetpets at 10am Monday and I've rebooked to fly out early evening," Cleeve said.

"I considered staying on here and I had plenty of genuine offers to look after Kev, but at the end of the day, I'm happy for both of us to return home.

"It wasn't the fairytale ending we were hoping for, but it certainly wasn't a nightmare. I'm pleased we made the trip and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience," expressed Cleeve.

For the record, it was the New South Wales, David Smith-prepared Super Estella, the $1.40 hot favourite, who secured the A$75,000 to-the-winner stake after her 41.59 seconds of hard out chasing.

West Australia secured the runner's up position with Tsar Bell, while the Victorian representative, Moraine Suzie, occupied third.

And let's leave the last word to Glen Goodwin.

"Know Keeper did New Zealand proud. The sectionals he ran were right up there – he would measure up to our best if he had more time here. They fitted in very well and it was a real pleasure for us to host Gaz and Kev."