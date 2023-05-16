Greyhound racing: Jovita too strong in New Zealand Oaks

Jovita stormed to victory in Friday’s $50,000 2023 Rose & Thistle New Zealand Oaks Final

By Peter Fenemor

Jovita stormed to victory in Friday’s $50,000 2023 Rose & Thistle New Zealand Oaks Final, and in doing so, provided the perennial Group race winning conditioners Dave and Jean Fahey with a remarkable eighth New Zealand Oaks training title.

Jovita was sighted settling in the rear group when the field was released from the Addington 520m traps for their Group 1 assignment. She navigated her way through a first-turn scrimmage which saw a number of runners’ claims being extinguished.

The Bruce Dann-prepared Opawa Peggy had seized the early race lead from her favourable trap-one draw. She led down the back straight, from where she was challenged for the lead by the warm NZ Oaks favourite Opawa Linda, and at that point, she looked set to secure her biggest career victory.

Meanwhile, Jovita rushed into contention when using the rail when heading towards the home turn. The daughter of Fernando Bale and Fair Pippa moved off the rail to range up beside Opawa Linda, from where she kicked home strongly to claim her black-type victory by a 1.75 length margin, clocking 30.39.

A gallant Opawa Linda held down second, while the Riley Evans-trained Goldstar Rita finished solidly a further three lengths behind for her third placing, making it an all New Zealand-bred podium.

Jovita’s victory is the result of a continuation of breeding lines dating back to the late 1990s, starting with Winsome Blue, with seven of the eight Fahey-trained NZ Oaks winners going back to her as a foundation dam.

“It has been a wonderful dam line that has kept on producing for us, especially with bitches,” advised Dave Fahey, who along with wife Jean, have now mentored the winners of 120 Group races.

Winsome Blue’s daughter Winsome Duchess left the 2007 NZ Oaks winner Winsome Daisy, and the line has bred on since then. Jovita is a daughter from the Fernando Bale – Fair Pippa litter, who whelped the 2021 NZ Oaks winner Jelly Fish after she finished third in the 2017 NZ Oaks final.

It is a line of NZ Oaks winners that includes the current Manukau 29.77 527m track record holder Winsome Ashley, along with the quality greyhounds Winsome Uno, Jinjawinja and Opawa Shackley.

“It is a big thrill to continue winning with the line. Jovita got a reasonable run, considering it was a messy run race.

“She hadn’t really been racing as good as she was when she started racing. I feel that her best is likely to be seen over longer distances,” suggested Fahey who is part of the owning I Pave Opawa Syndicate, which includes Robin Wales and Daryl McLachlan, along with wife Jean. Jovita has now won $42,413, the result of seven wins and three minors from her 14 races.

2023 Kingston Cup

Goldstar Carlito firmly announced his arrival as a genuine high-class stayer for his trainer Riley Evans when he convincingly outstayed his rivals to secure the $20,000 2023 Kingston Cup title after 43.04 seconds of hard out chasing in the annual staying contest that recognises the valued input that the Kingston family has injected into greyhound racing over numerous decades.

Goldstar Carlito was too good in the Kingston Cup for Riley Evans. Photo credit: Dave Robbie.

It was the Dave and Jean Fahey-prepared Centurion who set up the initial pace. He soon had Goldstar Carlito in close attendance on his outer, while last year’s Garry Cleeve-mentored Kingston Cup winner Know Keeper had taken up a trailing position just behind on the rail.

It remained pretty much that way until rounding the final bend, when Goldstar Carlito assumed control of the pace and kicked away solidly to lead home Know Keeper by a length margin.

Raja Bale maintained a strong gallop which carried him into third, a further 4.25 lengths behind for his trainer Craig Roberts.

“We’re over the moon and I’m on cloud nine. It is my first Group race win as a trainer and the second Group race win for the Goldstar kennel after Gold Vipa won the 2015 Canterbury Futurity. For us, the pinnacle in greyhound racing is training stayers to win races.

“Goldstar Carlito really fronted up as a stayer, toughing it out impressively. It was a nervous watch, as it’s not often you can sit outside the pace and still come away to win over 732m.

“It was especially pleasing to see him strongly back up from his heat, which gives us confidence to now head up north and have a crack at the Duke of Edinburgh Silver Collar (779m). It’s the one race which I consider winning would be better than winning a New Zealand Cup.

“He was real strong in the run to the lure (pull up) and that was pleasing, considering he had strong, proven stayers behind him. He has pulled up as good as gold and he can have a short break before heading north,” said Evans about the Goldstar Racing-bred and owned son of Dyna Double One and Dave’s Dot, who has now won the team $91,264 from his 64 races, comprising 23 wins and 14 minor placings.

He also added the Goldstar team were rapt with the third-place effort by Goldstar Rita in the NZ Oaks Final. “She overcame an interrupted racing passage to bring it home strongly. We are all smiling here,” he expressed.

2023 Trevor Wilkes Memorial Cup

The promising Opawa Hugo added another feature race win to his already tidy looking CV when the Dave and Jean Fahey-trained son of Fernando Bale and Opawa Hop (2019 NZ Oaks winner) led throughout in the inaugural running of the $15,000 Trevor Wilkes Memorial Cup over 520m. There’s no doubt that the legendary commentator would have approved.

It was a performance very similar to the pace-making win that Opawa Hugo delivered when he won the Group 1 Active Electrical New Zealand St Leger at this venue.

Opawa Hugo came out running from the two-trap to dictate the pace to his rivals. He was pursued throughout by the Lisa Cole-trained Auckland Cup winner Space Boy. At the judge, there was a length and three-quarters separating the pair, with the 520m trip being cut out in a smart 29.75 seconds.

Opawa Hugo was outstanding in winning in 29.75. Photo credit: Dave Robbie.

Space Boy never flinched in his chase, while his kennel and littermate Space Tron kicked on stoutly to claim third another 3.75 lengths astern.

“Yes, he went great. His time was very pleasing,” confirmed Dave Fahey, who added, “It is a real honour to train the winner of the race that carried Trevor’s name – he was a legend of the sport!”

Opawa Hugo is quickly compiling an impressive record for his owning Young Guns syndicate, having now won 12 of his 20 races. A further six minor placings sees his stake earnings sitting at $51,201.

It was another hugely successful premier meeting for the Faheys, who mentored five winners during the evening.

Postman Pat delivers in Australian debut

The plaudits were flowing freely on both sides of the Tasman after the former Tony Hart-mentored star greyhound Postman Pat impressively won his Australian debut assignment on Friday evening.

The Jason Thompson-trained son of Hooked On Scotch and Birdie Tee broke away quickly from the Geelong 460m traps to set up the pace. He controlled proceedings throughout when delivering slick sectionals, greeting the judge holding a length margin over his handy opposition.

The Jose Arthur-bred and owned current 25.49 Ascot Park 457m track record holder cut out the 460m in a slippery 25.35, which was easily the quickest gallop posted on the card.

Thompson had advised Hart pre-race that the mixed Grade 4/5 field was of a Country Cup quality. An ecstatic Hart said the Canterbury team were “over the moon with the result”.

Hart also added that Thompson is now considering a Brisbane campaign during the rapidly looming rich Brisbane Cup Winter Carnival at Albion Park.

Meanwhile, Postman Pat’s former kennelmate Big Daddy has reportedly been trialing in impressive style at Sandown Park, with his new Victorian conditioner Anthony Azzopardi preparing him for his Australian race debut.

A replay of Postman Pat’s exciting win can be view on the Greyhound Recorder’s website.



