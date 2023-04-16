Racing returned successfully to Hatrick Raceway in Wanganui last Friday night.

By Peter Fenemor

The return of greyhound racing to the River City last Friday evening went off without a hitch, being very well supported by the local and at times vocal Wanganui community.

Sure, it was a quieter than anticipated level of racing for the resumption to racing under the lights with a seven-race 305m sprint card being contested, which did produce competitive, injury-free racing.

Industry participants and the general public had waited 568 sleeps between greyhound fields being released from the Hatrick Raceway starting traps.

That drought finally ended at 6.05pm last Friday evening, when a field of maiden sprinters contested their 305m sprint.

The winner of the dash was the Carol Morris-prepared Our Wee Solider, who occupied the top of the Hatrick post-race podium for the first time since it was last used by the Don Kettlewell and Neville Phillips-trained Alamein Sam back on 22 September 2021.

Wanganui Greyhound Racing Club President Alan Frost was ecstatic about the return of racing to the venue, saying, “We are really happy to be back racing and we were stoked with the night. The support from the public was brilliant. It showed how much the local community had missed the Friday racing, with lines at the tote all night.

“The track was a belter – the work that Jake Bell (curator) and Bill Wilson (GRNZ National Racing Safety & Infrastructure Manager) did in presenting a superb, safe track was outstanding.

“It was a great night with plenty of positives to it, and moving forward, we are excited and looking forward to building on what we experienced on Friday.”

Commentator Mark Rosanowski reintroduced himself to the commentator’s box.

“It was a nice quiet reintroduction to Hatrick racing and I certainly enjoyed being back there.

“I was impressed with the really good crowd there – they created a great atmosphere. Everything looked good and the track performed well, even if times were a bit slower than previously. There were no injuries, which was fantastic.

“Personally, the only thing that was missing was 520m races and I’m looking forward to them resuming.

“Hatrick is what I term an old-school track where the public can get up close to the action and distances like 520m racing adds to that experience by using the front straight twice – Hatrick offers that.

“The racing went great, especially considering that the greater majority of greyhounds racing had never raced under lights before.

“It was really good being back there – I guess it was like a new experience, being slightly surreal.”

GRNZ’s Chief Operating Officer Liz Whelan was also on-course for the relaunch.

“Well done to the Club on an awesome night! From a professional perspective, the night couldn’t have gone better – no falls and no injuries. The track looked perfect, and that’s thanks to the massive efforts of Jake Bell and Bill Wilson. A huge congratulations to everyone who had success on the night, and a big thank you to everyone for their patience while the track was renovated.

“From a personal perspective, I grew up in Wanganui and regularly went to the greyhounds at Hatrick growing up. It was wonderful to be back – Hatrick has always meant a lot to the local community. The crowd was enormous, and you had to go outside five minutes before a race to get a good viewing spot on the balcony.

“The icing on the cake was Tilly (Three Shirt Day), who I co-own, winning the last – I’m relieved my screams didn’t come over the commentator’s microphone!”

As mentioned, Carol Morris won the first race, and she made it double training success with Churn It Up also prevailing. It was also dual training success for the John McInerney satellite Palmerston North-based kennel, with son Steve guiding Alpha Sheldon and Alpha Rambo to victory.

And the time honours for the evening went to the Tiger By The Tail Syndicate-owned Three Shirt Day, who completed her first look at the Hatrick 305m dash in 17.78 for her young conditioner Mikayla Clark.