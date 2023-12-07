Greyhound racing: Federal Infrared seeking fourth Group 1 title

Federal Infrared has won her last 10 races in a row. Photo credit: Dave Robbie.

By Peter Fenemor

An ‘Infrared’ wave hit Hatrick Raceway last Friday evening, as evidenced by Federal Infrared’s electric 29.76 520m gallop as she cemented her warm favouritism for Friday’s $50,000 Sportz Bar Wanganui Spion Rose final.

The Lisa Cole-prepared current New Zealand Cup title holder is seeking her second Spion Rose victory during the 2023 calendar year, after effortlessly winning June’s edition of this Group 1 event.

Federal Infrared ($1.75 & $1.20 – TAB NZ Final Field) is on a current 10-race winning streak, and Brendon Cole informs us that the kennel is expecting her to secure her fourth Group 1 title.

“Her early pace sets up a quick first sectional and it is that pace down to the back mark where she puts a significant gap on her rivals. She’s ready to go on Friday.”

Kennelmate Blazin’ Master ($6.50 & $2.50) was the runner-up in the June held Spion Rose final and he occupied the same position in the recent New Zealand Cup final. He overcame some early buffering to book his place in the decider when finishing a 4.75 length third in the heat won by Claws In Zorro.

“He got squeezed up when going into the first turn in his heat. He’s a professional race dog who can get a nice run into the race from out there (8),” advised Cole.

Big Time Sally ($21 & $4.80) is another Cole trained contender after her 6.25 length heat fourth behind Federal Infrared. She has a tendency of moving away from the rail, which is a concern as she’ll be loaded away into the one-trap.

“She is quick early and she must use that asset, as she’s likely to move away from the rail,” said Cole.

Big Time Terry ($21 & $4.80) completes the Cole kennel representation in this event, following his 7.75 length fourth behind Claws In Zorro.

“He has recently returned from a long layoff and he’s still at the improvement stage. He’s a place chance at best,” suggested Cole.

Drought ($10 & $3.20) was massive for his new trainer Kelly Lincoln-Papuni refusing to flinch when he pushed Federal Infrared to a length margin. In doing so, he recorded the second fastest overall heat time at 29.82. Strength at the business end of his races is the asset that this former Dave and Jean Fahey-trained, but still owned, runner brings into this event.

“Very exciting and thrilled, considering it was only his second race at Hatrick, after winning there in 30.23. He’s come through his heat great, jumping around like a mad thing. I’m happy with his draw (3),” confirmed Lincoln-Papuni, who added about her first ever runner at Group 1 level, “I’m as happy as, although I’ll be a bundle of nerves come raceday!”

Right from the get-go, Claws In Zorro ($5 & $2) identified himself as a greyhound with plenty of potential. His conditioner Matt Roberts has extracted that potential, and he takes his place in the final following his easy 30.09 heat win after having previously contested the New Zealand Cup final.

“He missed away a touch in his heat, then he showed good speed to take advantage of a first turn skirmish. His draw (2) can make it interesting – it may be best if he slightly misses it, as the one-dog tends to come off the rail which hopefully will allow my boy to get down onto the rail. He’s very good within himself,” confirmed Roberts.

Roberts also advanced into the final another promising chaser in Silky Adobe ($8.50 & $2.70), who wound up 2.25 lengths astern of Federal Infrared. He will be looking to improve on his recent traffic impeded fourth placing in the New Zealand Cup.

“He will rely on a wee bit of luck and if he gets that around the first turn, then get a good spot down the back straight, then yes, he can bring it home strongly,” confirmed Roberts, who added, “Both of them are all good and I’m rapt that my two New Zealand Cup runners have made another Group 1 final.”

Big Time Express ($18 & $4.50) really stepped up to the plate when he gamely led the chase after the freewheeling Claws In Zorro for his northern trainer Rob Roper, winding up a 4.25 length heat second to him.

“Hopefully, he can cross those inside him and take a sit on the rail from where he can do his own thing. If he does that, he can be thereabouts,” suggested Roper.

The Group 1 Sportz Bar Wanganui Spion Rose is Race 8 on the programme and is timed to go at 7:46pm.