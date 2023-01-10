Greyhound racing: Cambridge set for massive Thursday

Cawbourne Carty was dominant in winning his Group 2 Waikato Classic heat last week. Photo credit: Yvette Bodiam.

By Peter Fenemor

It was a cracking start to the New Year at the Cambridge Raceway last week, where numerous high-quality heat performances were delivered for Thursday’s big-ticket premier meeting in the Waikato.

$20,000 Group 2 Waikato Classic (Race 10)

Taking the time honours from the pair of 457m heats was the current low-flying Craig Roberts prepared Cawbourne Carty, when he demolished his heat rivals by a comfortable 8.25-length margin.

The new Ascot Park 390m track record holder (21.92) is in sublime current form, as evidenced by his slick 25.20 Cambridge 457m Christmas Eve gallop.

Roberts said about his charge who will be loaded away into the three-trap: “He has really hit his straps and has become a real professional greyhound now. He is beginning much better and he’s running the times. I’m happy with his draw – he needs to jump and lead, and he’ll be awfully hard to beat.”

The Jamie Pruden and Sophie Whittaker training partnership continues to maintain their exceptionally strong strike-rate (UDR 0.8357) and they will be represented by the talented Thrilling Hallie in this Group 2 final.

She slipped around the outer when wearing the pink racing vest to land her 25.45 heat win. She has been allocated the tricky five-trap to exit from here, as she seeks to add to the outstanding track statistics she has compiled on her home track.

“We’re definitely excited to be in the race. Her draw is a bit awkward, however, we consider her a winning chance. All we hope for is that she jumps good and stays out of trouble.

“She is having a quiet week at home – she’s perfect, jumping out of her skin,” said Pruden who, along with Whittaker, is looking to maintain their hot strike-rate, having Thrilling Ralph and Thrilling Tilda engaged in what is a hot C1 457m event (Race 8).

Both heat runner-ups were solid in their efforts. Sweet Potential continues to deliver sound races, as seen by her leading the vain chase home behind the free-wheeling Cawbourne Carty. She extracted herself from a midfield melee on the turn to punch home strongly for her conditioner Sean Codlin.

Big Daddy will represent the Canterbury-based Tony Hart kennels in the decider, after his 1.75-length heat second to Thrilling Hallie. It will be the first time that this up-and-coming chaser will be sighted racing from trap-eight. That factor is unlikely to faze him.

Securing the draw advantage via the ace-trap is the exciting Lisa Cole-trained prospect, Carey Street. Her heat third placing contained merit and her draw enhances her stakes claim, following her recent outstanding third placing in the North Island Challenge Stakes Final.

“Her draw is perfect – it’s definitely where she wants to be and I consider she’s at least a 25.50 dog,” advised Brendon Cole, who added about the other kennel runner Big Time Super after her heat fourth behind Cawbourne Carty, “She’s at a level below those other dogs – she will need a lot of racing luck.

Local trainer Karen Walsh produces frequent winners of this race, and she will line-up Thrilling Reggie in this edition. He gamely stuck to his task when kicking on for his heat third placing behind Thrilling Hallie after being impeded on the turn.

Portland Jake completes the drawn field for the northern based sisters Lisa and Tracey Craik. He also had to overcome a degree of interference when booking his place in the final via his heat fourth to Thrilling Hallie.

$15,000 Thrilling Brat Distance (Race 7)

The battle for national staying dominance resumes over the 747m distance, with the new Ascot Park 732m track record holder Know Keeper looking to reverse his recent losses to Thrilling Rogue. Adding spice to this encounter is the presence of emerging stayer Rohan Bale.

The Garry Cleeve-trained Know Keeper, the winner of his only 747m race at this venue, shrugged off the challenge that Rohan Bale threw at him on the final turn in the Southland event. His six-trap draw here says he must push forward during the early rush so he can cover his rivals. If he wins this event, the son of Know Class and Know Jinx will move his career stake earnings through the $300,000 barrier.

Thrilling Rogue finished last year with a string of Group and feature staying victories for his conditioner Karen Walsh and he’s likely to enjoy racing on his home track. His known early pace is a decided asset and owing to that, he can be expected to be sighted contesting the pace going into the first turn.

Rohan Bale looms as a distinct prospect, especially from his trap-one draw for his track debut assignment. His trainer Craig Roberts returned him to Addington following his bold Ascot Park 732m second to deliver an emphatic 42.82 645m win. He was a proven stayer when racing in Victoria.

“He’s never been up there before – as long as he gets the jump, he’ll be right in the firing line. He’s a bloody good stayer who will make an impression in the stayers’ ranks over the next year,” suggested Roberts.

Others in the field includes last week’s effortless 650m winner Black Tea for Emma Potts, while the Carol Morris-trained Mr Farenheit has also been chasing home Thrilling Rogue in his recent staying feature events. Know Keeper’s litter brother and kennelmate Know Account warmed up for this task with his stunning, pace-making Addington 520m win last week.

$15,000 Denis Cole Memorial Waikato Sprint (Race 11)

Levi Bale was the quickest Denis Cole Memorial Waikato Sprint heat winner. Photo credit: Yvette Bodiam.

Craig Roberts set the tone for this annual memorial 375m sprint when he produced his sharp sprinter Levi Bale to easily take out his heat in 20.94. He is a current hot patch of form, and his trap-three draw says he’s likely to be poised during the early rush to flick on his turbo-chargers.

“He’s going extra good at the moment and he is beginning so good. If he leads out, nothing will run him down over 375m,” confirmed Roberts.

Winning the Denis Cole Memorial burns deeply for Denis’s brother Brendon Cole. The Lisa Cole kennel has been successful in annexing the race on numerous occasions and they will be represented by two contenders in this edition.

Big Time Lovely gamely chased home Levi Bale in her heat for her five-length second. She has been allocated the plum ace-trap draw for the decider. “She receives every opportunity from her draw,” advised Brendon Cole.

Aston Lamont was in cruise control throughout when claiming his sharp 20.95 heat win, which backed up his strong Manawatu 375m form. “He has drawn okay (7) and he has the pace and strength to slip around them,” suggested Cole.

Cole then added, “This is a race that we target every year – it’s not about the money, it’s all about the memory of Denis. Peter and Lois Henley were very supportive of Denis and our parents during his 18-19 years involvement with the Waikato Club and they instigated the race in his memory.”

It is a competitive field, as seen by the new Manawatu 21.00 375m track record holder Kaw Liga taking out his heat in 21.23 for Foxton trainers Gary and Sandra Fredrickson. The Jared Udy and Denise Cottam-trained Mint As has confirmed his arrival into the open class sprinting ranks with his 21.10 heat win. And the podium claims held by the Peter Ferguson prepared track specialist Pedro Lee can never be lightly dismissed.

And as per normal for a premier meeting, the enhanced stakes ensures the support card simply oozes quality, ensuring highly competitive racing.



