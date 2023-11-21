Grande Vue Ace provided Bob Pringle with his first Group 1 winner on Thursday night at Addington.

Grande Vue Ace provided Bob Pringle with his first Group 1 winner on Thursday night at Addington.

It was a true grassroots Group 1 victory in the $30,000 Rose and Thistle Stayers Cup for the Bob Pringle-bred, owned and trained stayer Grande Vue Ace.

The daughter of Dyna Dave and Replica Casino displayed fantastic track sense in the perfect manner that she strongly ran out her 732m assignment.

Grande Vue Ace pushed forward from trap-8 to secure herself a handy early position, sitting just in behind the pace.

The northern Sam Lozell-prepared Sweet Buddy secured the race lead with a lap of the Addington track to race. He opened up a handy break on his rivals down the back straight and look set to claim the Group 1 staying event.

However, Grande Vue Ace had other ideas when she chased the pacesetter around the final turn, hugging the rail, then extending strongly during the run home to claim her Group 1 title after 43.31 seconds of hard out chasing.

Sweet Buddy was bold when he kept on pressing on for his second placing 2.5 lengths behind, while the Dan Roberts-trained Opawa Louise strongly finished off her race when finishing half a length further back for her third placing.

Bob Pringle has been totally overwhelmed with the response he has received, saying. “I’ve had so many well-wishes messages from all areas, including from people whom I haven’t been in contact with for a long time.”

“I was standing behind trap-8, saying to myself ‘you beauty ‘when she jumped, then ‘go little girl, go’, and she did exactly that.

“The little girl did me very proud, winning my first Group race is unbelievable. She is a tenacious girl who has tough mental strength. I was on Cloud-9, in rarefied air afterwards.

“There’s a saying that it takes a village to raise a child. In this instance down here, the people in the town of Geraldine have assisted me. The local golf club is where I gallop her on beautiful, undulating land. I get all the support I need,” stated an appreciative Pringle whose winning stayer is named after the nine-hole Grande Vue golf course.

Pringle became involved in greyhound racing when he was based in the Wairarapa during the 1990s.

“The late Ted Taylor assisted me back then. I took a break from greyhound racing, getting back in when breeding a litter.

“From there, I raced the Replica prefixed greyhounds until health issues with my partner meant I sold or placed my dogs elsewhere. Included was Grande Vue Ace, who was very ably looked after and trained by Dan Roberts. He did a great job training her.

“When Raewyn’s (partner) health improved, I took Grand Vue Ace back, finishing up where I am now with this victory,” he recounted about his charge who has now won 10 of her 59 races, while being placed in another 25 races, accumulating $59,104 in stake earnings.

Pringle is now likely to travel his stayer north to contest the rescheduled Group 1 Wanganui Distance.

“Yes, I’m likely to go to Wanganui, especially as she has now earnt the right to travel!”