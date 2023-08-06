Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Gregor Paul: Where’s the drama? What to expect when All Blacks announce World Cup squad

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Caleb Clarke's World Cup spot is up for debate. Photo / Photosport

Caleb Clarke's World Cup spot is up for debate. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The drama hunters are out looking, desperate to find the shock selections that will be announced when the All Blacks pick their World Cup squad, but they are likely searching for something that isn’t

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport