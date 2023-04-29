Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby

Gregor Paul: The truth behind NZ Rugby’s $47m loss

Gregor Paul
By
6 mins to read
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson speaking during a media conference announcing Scott Robertson as the next All Blacks coach. Photo / Mark Mitchell

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson speaking during a media conference announcing Scott Robertson as the next All Blacks coach. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION:

When it comes to evaluating private equity investment in professional sport, the trick is trying to determine whether the storytellers or financial managers are the real stars of the show.

Investments of the scale

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport