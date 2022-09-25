Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The artform that Ian Foster's adopted to transform the All Blacks

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks dominate Australia 40-14. Video / Sky Sport

All Blacks dominate Australia 40-14. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

That the All Blacks players are taking their time to learn the art of being ruthless is not such a big surprise, as finding that cold, clinical edge has been a slow voyage of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.