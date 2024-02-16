Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Gregor Paul: Melbourne Rebels’ demise presents a long-term opportunity for Super Rugby

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

Deep down, everyone who has had any prolonged exposure to Southern Hemisphere rugby in the last decade knows Australia can’t sustainably run five professional teams.

The Australians know this too, but a combination of pride,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport