Good and bad news for New Zealand sport after Government's MIQ announcement; Super Rugby Pacific in doubt

Aaron Smith of the Highlanders during Super Rugby Aotearoa last year. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's transtasman sporting competitions have been thrown into major doubt following the Government's border announcements for next year.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins revealed on Wednesday that New Zealand citizens and residents returning from Australia will get to bypass MIQ from January 17 but would still be required to complete seven days isolation at home.

At this stage, it is unclear whether exemptions will be granted to the seven days isolation for sporting teams.

If teams are subject to the same stipulations it will be virtually impossible for Super Rugby Pacific to launch its inaugural season, unless it is based in one country.

The Breakers and Wellington Phoenix face similar predicaments. The Warriors' plans to play their first home game at Mt Smart Stadium in two years on June 18 are less likely to be affected. All three teams, all of which compete in Australian competitions, have been based outside of New Zealand for large parts of the last two years.

Asked at Wednesday's media briefing what the announcement means for competitions like the A-League and Super Rugby, Hipkins said: "That would be a question for the Minister for Sport. I'm not across the latest discussions that they've been having around those."

"One of the interesting things around sports teams - and we've been grappling with this now even in the reduction from the current 14 days to 7 days plus then a period of self isolation - is that those sports teams are actually staying in MIQ for that extra period," he added.

"That would be the best way to be able to train in that time. We've got quite good bespoke arrangements for those teams now already. And again, opening up more space in MIQ, which these announcements that we've made today will do, opens up more possibility and strategic choices for how we use those extra spaces that are created."

From February 13, fully vaccinated Kiwis can travel from all over countries, Hipkins said.

From the end of April, all other fully vaccinated travellers can come into New Zealand without needing to go into MIQ.

The ability to bypass MIQ will be welcome news for many of New Zealand's individual sporting athletes including UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Olympic bronze medallists Michael Venus, Hayden Wilde, Tom Walsh as well as surfers Billy Stairmand and Paige Hareb and golfer Ryan Fox, all of whom have endured major struggles attempting to return home amid the global pandemic.

But the situation will create immediate stresses for New Zealand Rugby as it prepares to launch a new competition, with round two of Super Rugby Pacific scheduled for all 12 teams to play three days of double-headers from February 25-27 in Melbourne.

MBIE and Minister of Sport Grant Robertson have been approached for comment.