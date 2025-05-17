Ryan Fox of New Zealand plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club. Photo / Getty Images

Ryan Fox sits in a share of eighth midway through the third round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow as the big names have moved up the leaderboard.

Through 11 holes, Fox was even for the day and sitting at four-under for the tournament, three shots back from co-leaders Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Jhonattan Vegas.

Fox had three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine. A 32-foot birdie putt at the third saw him move into share of fifth at five-under. But then missed a three-footer for par at the par three fourth led to a bogey.

A lucky bounce out of the bunker at the short par four seventh saw his drive land on the green.He faced an eagle putt that would have seen him join the lead but it fell short and he tapped in for birdie.

He got to six-under with a second straight birdie at the par four eighth but followed that up with a bogey.