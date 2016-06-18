Golf: Danny Lee, Tim Wilkinson make cut at US Open

Danny Lee. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire)

Danny Lee and Tim Wilkinson have narrowly survived to play the final two rounds at the US golf Open at Oakmont.

Lee, who led the Kiwi charge at three off the pace after his first round, capitulated in the tricky conditions to card a seven over 77 and be six over for the tournament.

Wilkinson was forced to watch on nervously after completing his second round the day before.

They're tied for 57th, to make the top-60 cut.Dustin Johnson leads by a shot at four under.

The third round is just getting underway.