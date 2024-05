Danny Lee's lit up the second round of the PGA Tour's latest event in California. Photo / Getty Image.

The Kiwi golfer has enjoyed a blemish-free eight under 64 to move to 13 under for the tournament.

Lee holds a share of second, one shot off the lead held by American Hudson Swafford.

His fellow Kiwis Steven Alker and Tim Wilkinson are tied for 39th at five under, after two under and four under rounds respectively.