Danny Lee. Photo / Getty Images.

Danny Lee's strong surge at the Masters has convinced the Kiwi he's got the game to win a major.

His putting is key to that target and those issues hurt Lee as he shot 79 in a frustrating third round. A last round recovery left Lee in 17th place in a tournament littered with big-name casualties.

"The positive thing was knowing I have a chance to win the Masters," he told Radio Sport today.

"I have to play four solid rounds of golf and it shows me I have a game for the majors."

Lee said the winds around the famed Augusta course did not bother him and he had hit the ball superbly from tee to green in round three but struggled with his putting.

"The speed of the greens was ridiculously fast. I haven't putted on that kind of greens before so it was very new," he said.

His latest caddy Michael Hartford had been a tremendous help, making strong calls and using his experience to help Lee navigate the tough course. Lee liked their partnership and felt they would continue to develop as a team on the PGA tour.

Lee is playing this week's RBC Heritage event at Hilton Head in South Carolina and believes he can continue his strong form from the Masters.

A second appearance there had been a huge reward and he could not have asked for much more from his game. He embraced the pressures and heard the NZ support and while that did not gel in round three, he had rebounded with a final one under 71.

Lee is thrilled about the chance to play for New Zealand at the Olympics but is unsure who his teammate will be.

He was Korean-born but very much a Kiwi as anyone who heard the first tee announcements at every PGA tournament would know.

"I could not ask for any better honour to represent my country at the Olympics. Going there would be such an honour," he said. "I don't know what to expect because I never watched Olympic golf before, I don't have any clue what to expect but I am very honoured."

In future Lee wants to play in the NZ Open but cannot see that happening until he earns enough to take a break from conflicting PGA events or the schedule alters.

He would have to bypass a fortnight on tour and valuable Fedex points but if things changed he would be happy to take up Steve Williams offer to caddy for him at the national event.