Danny Lee's search for a girlfriend

Danny Lee wants a girlfriend. Photo / AP

He's just won his maiden PGA Tour event and earned $2.2m in eight days but what Kiwi Danny Lee really wants is a girlfriend.

After winning the Greenbrier Classic last week Lee said the only thing that would make it better would to have a girlfriend.

"I love it here. My one wish is that I had a girlfriend. It wouldn't be so lonely in my room," Lee said.

Now fellow PGA Tour pro Pat Perez is making it his job to land Lee a woman starting a hashtag, #finddannyagirl

Perez has written an open letter on his website explaining his challenge to find Lee love.

"We're talking about the South Korean pride of New Zealand here," said Perez.

"A PGA Tour champion two weeks shy of his 25th birthday? Don't make him spend that night alone in Dallas. A little dinner. A few drinks. Some nightlife. Come on. If not, I have to take him out again and we've already met our quota for the month."

"Anything is better than seeing a fellow PGA Tour winner investing 13 of his daily waking hours on his laptop playing "Batman: Arkham Knight" before sacking out in a single and ordering room-service-for-one,"

Perez has even started an email account FindDannyAGirl@gmail.com

Earlier this year, Perez pranked Lee by convincing the Kiwi that he'd have to sleep on the floor of Perez's house.