Japan's Riki Kawamoto. Asian Tour Media.

Exclusive:

New Zealand Open organisers have had a knack of hosting future golf stars in recent years and their crystal-ball skills will be tested again with the latest crop of young guns revealed for next month’s event at Queenstown’s Millbrook Resort.

In recent years, the New Zealand Open has featured some of the best rising stars from around the world including Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, world number 14 Tom Kim, two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im and Aussie duo Cameron Davis and Lucas Herbert, all of whom played in New Zealand just before breaking through on the world stage.

Tournament Director Michael Glading says that New Zealanders have been lucky to see some of the next generation of the world’s best players at the New Zealand Open in recent times and has another top tip for fans looking to catch a glimpse of the next big thing in golf at the event from March 2-5.

“In 2020 I predicted big things for Tom Kim who led the field for the first three rounds as a 17-year-old, and this year I suggest that spectators make sure they watch Riki Kawamoto. I believe that he too will go on to play at a much higher level in the near future.”

“Riki is one of the most exciting young players in the field this year. He is only 21 years old and last year was statistically the longest hitting player on the Japan Tour, so he’s clearly one to watch in 2023.”

The field for the 102nd New Zealand Open will also include young Australians Jack Thompson (who won the Asian Tour Qualifying School earlier this year), John Lyras, David Micheluzzi and Elvis Smylie, joined by New Zealand’s own Daniel Hillier who cracked the DP Tour this season.

Young Americans Andy Ogletree (winner of the 2019 US Amateur) and Turk Pettit (2021 NCAA Champion) will also be in the field along with a strong contingent of experienced professionals including 2022 Senior PGA Champion Steven Alker, Scott Hend, Brendan Jones, Wade Ormsby and former champion Michael Hendry.

Steven Alker holds the trophy for winning the Insperity Invitational. Photo / Photosport

Defending champion Brad Kennedy returns after having to wait since 2020 to have the chance to win his third New Zealand Open title, a feat only eight players have managed in the 101 previous championships.

“Bio Kim will be amongst the favorites come tournament week. He is the number 2 player on the Asian Tour and has previously competed on the PGA Tour,” Glading added.

“Jason Scrivener is another excellent Australian player who has had so many excellent performances on the DP World Tour, where he is currently ranked eleventh.”

Japan’s Mikumu Horikawa returns for his fifth visit and is one of the real stars in Japan, having won four times on tour with career earnings of over NZ$4.6 million while compatriot Yuto Katsuragawa sits well inside the world’s top 150 players following a strong year in 2022.