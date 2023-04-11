Golf tournament to provide Muriwai residents a sense of ‘normality’

The 13th hole at Muriwai Golf Club on March 31, just over a month since Cyclone Gabrielle.

A sense of ‘normality’ is what Muriwai Golf Club is looking to provide its community after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Since the catastrophic events at the end of February, over 140 residents have homes that are still red-stickered, with many uncertain about returning.

The Muriwai Open has been running 14 years consecutively, the longest of any event on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour. Muriwai Golf Club General Manager Andrew Jackson believes the tournament is another of the many ways they can give back to the suffering community, whom they’ve already helped instrumentally.

“The locals are really looking forward to the tournament and getting a bit of normality back.

The 13th hole at Muriwai Golf Club on February 13 in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“As a club, we came together really well, and the members have been fantastic. Initially, the cyclone hit around 11 pm, and at 1 am, we were called upon to open up the clubhouse as the surf club was overrun and flooded. We had about 60 people stay the night; all of them were displaced and in a state of panic; it was a terrible night for everyone.

“The members were brilliant. The course was closed for three weeks and it cost the club a lot in lost revenue, but the members were hugely supportive and wanted to help the community. They weren’t ringing up trying to book their next games of golf; they were ringing asking how they can help out.”

The day after the cyclone hit, a generator was organised to give the club power. Muriwai residents who decided to take shelter in the clubhouse were able to have hot showers and meals, and the golf club were now fully equipped to help however it was needed.

“We sent out a note on the local Facebook community pages that said, ‘we know the Muriwai people are resilient, but every now and then, you need a hug.’ So we invited them to come down to the club for hugs, beers, and a barbecue.

“Within an hour and a half, the post had plenty of reaction, and I knew it was going to be big. Seven hundred people ended up turning up. Ever since then, they all have an attachment to the club. Last week, we had more people in the clubhouse having dinner than we did twilight golfers on the course for the last twilight event of the season.”

“As the club has been instrumental in its community’s recovery, all the locals want to see the club’s pinnacle high-performance event succeed.

Some big names are returning for the 14th edition of the Autex Muriwai Open, including Ladies European Tour Player Momoka Kobori, who recently won the Women’s NSW Open. 2020 champion James Hydes, Mark Brown, Josh Geary, Kerry Mountcastle, and Luke Toomey are other multiple Jennian Homes Charles Tour winners back supporting the event.

“All the locals have said they want to see the Muriwai Open succeed as they know how much we’ve put into the community, and they know how much the tournament means to us.

“It gives us a profile. If you host one of these events, the course needs to be in good condition and needs to be a great layout,” Jackson explains.

Unfortunately, spectators can’t come out and watch the action as there is a cordon at the Muriwai turn-off ensuring it is just locals, players, or tournament staff passing through. With residents still unable to access their homes that have been red-stickered, it is vital that police are able to keep looters out of the community and keep everyone safe.

Fortunately, Muriwai Golf Club are used to overcoming adversity. The tournament has previously been postponed due to weather and the Covid-19 pandemic – but never cancelled. Muriwai Golf Club is certainly doing their part to change the perception of golf as an exclusive sport for pale and stale males.

“The community has seen something different this year. Muriwai truly cares about its community, and I’m sure the locals will be just as happy as we are at the end of the week when we’ve run a successful event.”

Play gets underway tomorrow at 7.30am.