Tiger Woods pulls out his signature fist-pump to celebrate his third birdie of his opening round. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods pulls out his signature fist-pump to celebrate his third birdie of his opening round. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods has defied the odds to post an under-par opening round to begin his quest for a sixth US Masters title and complete an incredible sporting comeback.

Woods hit three birdies and two bogeys as part of a one-under first round 71 that came 14 months after he almost lost a leg to amputation after it was crushed in a car crash.

The 46-year-old walked among the azaleas with just the hint of a limp and couldn't quite bend over to read the putts on Augusta National's tricky greens.

Otherwise, there was nothing to indicate that he nearly lost his right leg.

With a huge gallery cheering his every move as storm clouds gave way to brilliant spring sunshine, Woods looked every bit like the guy who's won five green jackets and defied the odds time and time again.

From the collapse of his marriage to multiple surgeries, Woods has always found a way to bounce back.

He's doing it again.

At the time of writing, Woods is tied for 8th overall, three shots behind current leader Cameron Smith of Australia at four under.

He had some good moments, some unlucky outcomes and a couple of blunders in his opening round.

Given what he's gone through over the last 17 months or so, he surely wasn't going to complain.

Friday's opening round at Augusta National was Woods' first competitive round of golf against the world's best players since he played the final round of the pandemic-delayed Masters on Nov. 15, 2020.

The final numbers: three birdies, two bogeys in a 1-under par round of 71.

Incidentally, the average first-round score of Woods' five Masters wins: 70.8.

- more to come

A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the US Masters on Friday:

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.

No. 3, 350 yards, par 4: Iron off the tee to left-centre of fairway. Wedge just short of green. Used putter from just beyond fringe, left short of hole. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 6th.

No. 4, 240 yards, par 3: Tee shot to front of green. Two putts from 40 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 5, 495 yards, par 4: Driver to fairway. Approach to 15 feet. Birdie putt lipped out. Tap-in. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 7th.

No. 6, 180 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 2 feet. Tap-in. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 2nd.

No. 7, 450 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to pine straw past the right side of fairway. Punch out short of green. Chip to about a foot. Tap-in. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 3rd.

No. 8, 570 yards, par 5: Driver to middle of fairway. Second shot short of green. Pitch to short of green. Chip to 8 feet. Two-putt. Bogey. Score: Even. Status: tied for 10th.

Tiger Woods rues a missed birdie putt on the fifth hole. Photo / AP

No. 9, 460 yards, par 4: Drive left into trees. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Third shot above hole to 8 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 14th.

No. 10, 495 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to left-centre of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Uphill pitch to 5 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 17th.

No. 11, 520 yards, par 4: Driver to middle of fairway. Approach short of green. Chip to 4 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 22nd.

No. 12, 155 yards, par 3: Tee shot to left side of green. Two putts from 30 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 24th.

No. 13, 510 yards, par 5: Drive to centre of fairway. Approach to 25 feet, below and left of hole. Two putts. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 10th.

No. 14, 440 yards, par 4: Drive left into trees. Approach off pine straw rolls just off back of green. Putter from just past fringe to 5 feet. Two putts. Bogey. Score: Even. Status: tied for 25th.

No. 15, 550 yards, par 5: Drive left into second cut. Second shot down left side. Third shot to 30 feet. Two putts. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 20th.

No. 16, 170 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 30 feet. One putt. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 9th.

No. 17, 440 yards, par 4: Driver to second cut on right side. Approach to 20 feet. Two putts. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 9th.

No. 18, 465 yards, par 4: Driver left into trees. Second shot layup to 75 yards. Chip to 6 feet. One putt. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 8th (at that point, with the round not yet complete).

Signature fist-pump comes out of the bag

Tiger Woods has already given the patrons at Augusta National what many wanted to see on Friday.

As an added bonus, they even got one of his signature fist pumps.

Woods rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole to get back to 1 under for the Masters. He then gave one of his signature celebration moves as some patrons leaped in delight at what they had just seen.

A @TigerWoods fist pump on 16 🐅



The birdie moves Tiger back into red numbers. pic.twitter.com/qb6AvOXvVg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 7, 2022

Tiger makes his second birdie of day at the Masters

Tiger Woods holds up his ball after a birdie on the 13th hole. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods briefly got below par again for the day at the Masters.

He left an eagle putt short on the par-5 13th hole and tapped in for birdie to get back to 1 under for the tournament.

That left him two shots off the lead that, at that point, was shared by five players. Danny Willett, Daniel Berger, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im and Joaquin Niemann were all at 3 under. Niemann is in Woods' group for the opening round.

Through 13, Woods had two birdies and one bogey for the rest. The rest to that point was pars.

Woods thrills patrons with Masters birdie

Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could've cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his first birdie of the tournament.

After five straight pars — he just missed a birdie at the tough No. 5 hole when a 15-foot putt lipped out — Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth.

The ball climbed up a ridge on the green and stopped 2 feet short of the flag, leaving Woods with nothing more than a tap-in to push his score to 1-under.

That was good enough to put him on the leaderboard, right behind co-leaders Harry Higgs and Talor Gooch.

Yep, there was a long way to go. Still, it felt as if Woods was already a winner.

Tiger tees off to raucous crowd

Against all odds, Tiger Woods teed off in the Masters on Friday for his first truly competitive tournament since a car wreck that damaged his right leg so badly he was faced with the prospect of amputation.

Wearing a pink shirt and black pants, Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced to a huge gallery surrounding the first tee.

Woods failed to make solid contact with his first shot: a 264-yard drive that faded behind a bunker on the right side of the fairway. His approach rolled off the front of the green, but he sank a 10-foot putt to save par, bringing another huge roar from the patrons.

Woods walked slowly and with the slight hint of a limp, knowing that he faced four tough days on an extremely hilly course if he manages to make the cut.

Woods arrives to get his day underway

Tiger Woods is escorted by security guards as he emerges from the Augusta National Club house to practice ahead of round one. Photo / AP

Earlier, the five-time Masters champion went through his routine of putting, chipping and swinging to get ready for his first competitive round of pro golf since Nov. 15, 2020 - also at Augusta National. That was the final round of the Masters, delayed that year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Woods got some handshakes and even a hug as he was making his way from one practice area to another.

His round's start time had ben delayed by half an hour because of overnight rain.

Everything was pushed back 30 minutes because of stormy weather, which followed daytime deluges on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Forecasters say there isn't a great chance of more rain on Friday at Augusta National, though strong wind is expected to greet the afternoon wave of players.

Cooling is expected over the rest of the week, with unseasonably low temperatures set for Sunday.