Golf: Tiger Woods 'tired but thankful' after stirring comeback with son

12-year-old Charlie Woods was clearly satisfied with his work after he made his putt. Video / @SportsIllustrated

Tiger Woods admitted he was feeling "worn out" after coming second with son Charlie at the PNC Championship.

The 45-year-old has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation since sustaining serious leg and ankle injuries in a car accident in February.

Woods made his first competitive appearance since playing in the same tournament last December and finished runner-up on 25 under, two shots behind John Daly and his son John Daly II in Orlando.

He said: "I'm just happy and thankful I'm able to do this. I still have my own leg, which was questionable for a while. I'm just really tired. I'm not used to this. This is my fifth round of golf this year."

Tiger and Charlie, 12, reeled off 11 straight birdies but could not hold off the challenge of the father-and-son Daly team.

"What a blast it was," said Woods, who used a buggy to get around the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. "I'm a little worn out, but it was nice to have a cart."

Tiger and Charlie Woods exchange fist-bumps after nailing a birdie on the Orlando course. Photo / Getty

While Tiger was the main attraction, his son Charlie displayed his father's unflappable calmness while delivering accurate drives and timely putts on a sunny day in central Florida.

"The fact I had my son there, he's an unbelievable player and partner," Tiger added. "We had a great strategy going in. I thought we were going to be in there, our whole goal was never to make a bogey and we never made one.

"We got on a run which was great and it got interesting and tight towards the end.

"On the last hole we knew on the tee box that we needed three to get into a playoff or at least make it interesting for the Dalys back there. Unfortunately, we didn't chip-in and we didn't make the putts, either. But it was fun."

Team Woods, clad in Tiger's trademark Sunday red shirts, started the day three shots off the pace but moved into a share of the lead after a birdie-birdie-eagle start at 14-under par.

After three consecutive pars, Tiger landed an approach shot close to the hole on the seventh for a tap-in and Charlie drained long putts on eight and nine to keep the momentum going.

Tiger drove the ball too long on the par-three 12th but Charlie was there to pick him up as his drive landed on the green and rolled back towards the hole.

Tiger quickly returned the favour by sinking the birdie putt after Charlie missed his attempt. The pair birdied every hole on the back nine with the exception of 18, where they were forced to settle for par.

Tiger Woods hugs his son Charlie after finishing 18 holes on their Sunday. Photo / Getty

Daly and his son matched Team Woods's final round 57 and finished 27-under par, a tournament record.

"It's just one of the highlights of my life," Daly said. "To be able to play in a PGA Tour event with your son and win, it's pretty special.

"We both just played great. He played unbelievable yesterday, but I played a little better today, so I made him happy."

The event featured 19 father-son pairs and the father-daughter team of Nelly Korda and her dad Petr.

Justin Thomas and his father Mike, the tournament's defending champions, finished tied for third alongside Stewart and Reagan Cink.