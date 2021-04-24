Golf: Tiger Woods provides first update on rehabilitation after car crash

Tiger Woods. Photo / Getty Images

Tiger Woods has updated fans on his recovery following a high speed car crash outside Los Angeles.

The former World No 1 golfer posted an image of himself on crutches alongside his 'faithful rehab partner' on Instagram this weekend.

"My course is coming along faster than I am," Woods wrote alongside a picture showing him beside his dog, his leg wrapped in a cast and black brace.

"But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."

It was the first time Woods had posted a picture of himself since a serious car wreck in late February that left him so injured that some experts said his golf career could be over. Back in March, the 45-year-old made a statement on Twitter to thank his fellow golfers for showing their support by donning red and black in his honour at the Concession Club in Florida for the $13m Workday Championships.

Woods had to undergo a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle following the crash. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office later determined Woods was going as fast as 140kmh at the point of impact - close to double the speed limit.

He suffered several injuries and had to be extricated from the badly damaged vehicle with the jaws of life, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. No other cars were involved in the wreck.