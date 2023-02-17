Tiger Woods acknowledges the gallery after his birdie putt on the 18th hole. Photo / AP

The scene was similar to the last time Tiger Woods played against the world’s best. Fans packed onto every balcony on every level of the Riviera clubhouse on Friday, all of them straining for a rare sight of golf’s biggest star.

Woods had them cheering even louder at the end.

He put on a show in his first competition in seven months, closing with three straight birdies and one big smile for a 2-under 69 in the Genesis Invitational, leaving him five shots behind Max Homa and Keith Mitchell.

Woods went bunker-to-fairway-to-bunker on the 10th hole and had to make an 8-footer to save bogey. He was wild off the tee for another bogey on the 12th, leaving him over par on a mild, breezy afternoon.

And then he looked like the Woods of old at the end — a tee shot to 5 feet on the par-3 16th, another birdie from 25 feet on the par-5 17th and then a big drive — a few yards longer than Rory McIlroy — on the 18th that set up 9-iron to 7 feet.

“I was able to fight back and get it going,” Woods said. “It was a nice finish.”

His legs held up fine, though still sore. The final task was making it up those 52 steps toward the clubhouse to sign his card. The next step is a quick turnaround. Woods finished about 5 p.m. local time, and faced a 7:24 a.m. start to the second round.

Playing alongside World No. 2 McIlroy and World No. 7 Justin Thomas, Woods was looking brilliant, regularly driving 320 yard and outdriving his partners on several holes.

But on hole nine, Woods had a gift for Thomas — pulling out a tampon and placing it in his opponent’s hand.

The moment Tiger Woods slips a tampon into the hand of Justin Thomas. Photo / Getty

A closer view of the tampon Tiger Woods gace Justin Thomas. Photo / Getty

Tiger Woods shares a post-prank laugh with Justin Thomas. Photo / Getty

Thomas flung it away and Tiger headed in for a hug as the pair shared a laugh - but the golf world believed it was a lot more than a simple prank.

Stephen Douglas of The Big Lead wrote: “It is slightly insane that Tiger Woods, while hosting an entire tournament and playing his first competitive round in seven months, decided to carry a tampon in his bag. And then he immediately pulled it out of his bag in time for the walk down the fairway after he realised he had hit it further than Thomas. This is the most Tiger is Back moment we’ve had since he won the Masters.”

Much of the golf world was stunned that Tiger had the audacity to play this prank.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac also hit out at any potential critics, writing: “If anyone tries to cancel Tiger over this we riot. It’s funny”.

She also teased what must be a popular idea with the bad blood between the PGA and LIV golfers.

“I need a LIV vs PGA tour Ryder cup type event just so Tiger can give Phil a tampon after out driving him,” she tweeted.

- with News.com.au