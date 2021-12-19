Golf: Tiger Woods makes golfing comeback but his son steals the show

12-year-old Charlie Woods was clearly satisfied with his work after he made his putt. Video / @SportsIllustrated

12-year-old Charlie Woods was clearly satisfied with his work after he made his putt. Video / @SportsIllustrated

Tiger Woods' comeback to golf after the horror injuries he sustained in a car crash was overshadowed by his 12-year-old son Charlie.

Charlie Woods really is his father's son.

The 12-year-old teamed up with the world's most famous golfer — AKA dad, Tiger Woods — at the PNC Championship in Florida and stole the show. Not only does Charlie boast remarkable similarities to Tiger's trademark swing and idiosyncrasies, he's also got the same self-confidence that has seen the 45-year-old claim 15 majors.

Tiger was making a remarkable comeback from his horrific car crash earlier this year that many feared would end his career, but he couldn't compete in the popularity stakes with Charlie. Even during putting practice in front of Justin Thomas, the tiny tot was full of swagger — rubbing his fingers together in a universal gesture that he deserved to get paid.

He was after your money, Justin.

That clip went viral, receiving more than one million views shortly after being published on the PGA's social channels, and the love for Charlie didn't stop there.

Tiger Woods (L) and son Charlie made an impressive team at the PNC Championship. Photo / Getty

He continued his form on the greens during the real thing. The young gun mirrored his dad's putter raise on the fourth then drained another difficult putt to give Team Woods their third birdie on the trot and put them nine-under through 15 holes.

Everyone loved what they were seeing from Charlie — especially his money taunt to Thomas.

Radio presenter Dana Wright tweeted: "What's insane watching Charlie Woods. He never duffed one. Not one. He's 12. He didn't worm burn a shot … or pull out of his swing and lose a ball in the woods. Not once. He's TWELVE. It's incredible and so fun to watch."

Sports business expert Joe Pompliano said: "LMAO Charlie Woods is already a legend."

Sports reporter Riley Benson wrote: "I'm not sure there's anything more pure than watching Tiger and Charlie Woods golf together."

Sportscaster Kevin Maher added: "Where do I join the Charlie Woods fan club?"