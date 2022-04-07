Tiger Woods is in the midst of an unlikely comeback at the US Masters this morning. Photo / AP

A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods has played the first round of the Masters on Friday:

Tiger's current score (after 12 holes): Even, tied for 24th, three shots behind current leaders Cameron Smith (AUS) and Sungjae Im (SKO).

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.

No. 3, 350 yards, par 4: Iron off the tee to left-center of fairway. Wedge just short of green. Used putter from just beyond fringe, left short of hole. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 6th.

No. 4, 240 yards, par 3: Tee shot to front of green. Two putts from 40 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 5, 495 yards, par 4: Driver to fairway. Approach to 15 feet. Birdie putt lipped out. Tap-in. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 7th.

No. 6, 180 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 2 feet. Tap-in. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 2nd.

No. 7, 450 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to pine straw past the right side of fairway. Punch out short of green. Chip to about a foot. Tap-in. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 3rd.

No. 8, 570 yards, par 5: Driver to middle of fairway. Second shot short of green. Pitch to short of green. Chip to 8 feet. Two-putt. Bogey. Score: Even. Status: tied for 10th.

Tiger Woods rues a missed birdie putt on the fifth hole. Photo / AP

No. 9, 460 yards, par 4: Drive left into trees. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Third shot above hole to 8 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 14th.

No. 10, 495 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to left-center of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Uphill pitch to 5 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 17th.

No. 11, 520 yards, par 4: Driver to middle of fairway. Approach short of green. Chip to 4 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 22nd.

No. 12, 155 yards, par 3: Tee shot to left side of green. Two putts from 30 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 24th.

Woods thrills patrons with Masters birdie

Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could've cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his first birdie of the tournament.

After five straight pars — he just missed a birdie at the tough No. 5 hole when a 15-foot putt lipped out — Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth.

The ball climbed up a ridge on the green and stopped 2 feet short of the flag, leaving Woods with nothing more than a tap-in to push his score to 1-under.

That was good enough to put him on the leaderboard, right behind co-leaders Harry Higgs and Talor Gooch.

Yep, there was a long way to go. Still, it felt as if Woods was already a winner.

Tiger tees off to raucous crowd

Against all odds, Tiger Woods teed off in the Masters on Friday for his first truly competitive tournament since a car wreck that damaged his right leg so badly he was faced with the prospect of amputation.

Wearing a pink shirt and black pants, Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced to a huge gallery surrounding the first tee.

Woods failed to make solid contact with his first shot: a 264-yard drive that faded behind a bunker on the right side of the fairway. His approach rolled off the front of the green, but he sank a 10-foot putt to save par, bringing another huge roar from the patrons.

Woods walked slowly and with the slight hint of a limp, knowing that he faced four tough days on an extremely hilly course if he manages to make the cut.

Woods arrives to get his day underway

Tiger Woods is escorted by security guards as he emerges from the Augusta National Club house to practice ahead of round one. Photo / AP

Earlier, the five-time Masters champion went through his routine of putting, chipping and swinging to get ready for his first competitive round of pro golf since Nov. 15, 2020 - also at Augusta National. That was the final round of the Masters, delayed that year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Woods got some handshakes and even a hug as he was making his way from one practice area to another.

His round's start time had ben delayed by half an hour because of overnight rain.

Everything was pushed back 30 minutes because of stormy weather, which followed daytime deluges on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

Forecasters say there isn't a great chance of more rain on Friday at Augusta National, though strong wind is expected to greet the afternoon wave of players.

Cooling is expected over the rest of the week, with unseasonably low temperatures set for Sunday.