Golf: Tiger Woods back on the range after crash

Tiger Woods is back on the range. Photo / Instagram

Tiger Woods has posted a video on social media swinging a golf club for the first time since his car crash earlier this year.

The 15-time major champion shared a video on his Instagram account with the comment 'Making progress'.

It was the first time Woods has been seen hitting a ball since the accident in February, when he was involved in a single-car crash in Los Angeles that left him with severe injuries to his right leg and foot that required hospitalisation and multiple surgeries.

Shortly after the accident, Woods posted a statement on Twitter indicating surgery was a success and then posted a photo on Instagram in April of him on crutches with his dog.

Fellow golfer Justin Thomas recently told the No Laying Up podcast that Woods will try to make another comeback.

"I know that he's going to try," Thomas said.

In May this year, Woods discussed his rehabilitation in an interview with Golf Digest, but declined to answer when asked if he would be able to play golf again.

"I do my routines every day and am focused on my No 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time," he said in what was his first interview since the crash.

Woods has been out of the public eye since his accident, but was reportedly active behind the scenes during Team USA's triumph at the Ryder Cup.

There has been no official update on Woods' plans to return to playing.