Tiger Woods has beefed-up during his time off the course. Photo / AP

Tiger Woods' severe leg injuries have kept him away from competitive golf for 14 months, though judging by his bulked-up physique at Augusta this week they have not kept him out of the gym.

The man credited with transforming how golfers approach their trade from an athletic perspective looks visibly musclebound as he prepares to begin his unlikely Masters challenge tomorrow NZT.

Perhaps this should come as little surprise. After all, what else can an athlete do with a broken leg in plaster but lift weights from a seated position?

Tiger Woods looks to have gained muscle compared with his previous comeback in 2008, left. Photos Getty/AP

At the turn of the century, Woods' daily routine would consist of eight miles of running, three hours of hitting balls, at least one round out on the course, short game and putting work plus some basketball or tennis if a friend was free in the evening. The former World No 1 would later admit an obsession with running "wrecked" his knees, and participating in military-grade exercises and assault courses added further strain to his body.

That led to several knee operations and eventually spinal fusion surgery in 2017, so he certainly knows the lie of the land when it comes to rehabilitation and physio work.

The recovery from his latest injuries though, appears to have had different physical results. Compare and contrast the picture of him this week on the left, with one shortly after his 2018 comeback from his back operation on the right:

You cannot lift weights with a bad back, and under doctor's orders Woods returned to golf with a lighter frame. This time, his build looks more reminiscent of his prime years.

This could be a technical decision from Woods to help his swing cope with a more passive lower half. The fact Woods has rebuilt his swing four or even five times under several coaches is a fascinating sub-plot in his career, and we could be about to witness another iteration.

Having teamed up with big-name coaches Butch Harmon and Hank Haney previously, Woods now works independently but is considered something of a golf swing nerd.

From the limited sightings we have seen of Woods at Augusta, there appears an intent to let the upper body take most of the strain. Continuing a previous trend in the second-half of his career, the club is rotating around his body on a flatter plane with his left forearm closer to his chest. As a result of that spinal fusion, hip rotation is minimal:

Woods driving during a practice round at Augusta this week. Photo / Getty

Compare that image with this one from the 2000 Open Championship, one of three majors Woods claimed in his vintage year, when his left forearm moved up and away from his chest resulting in higher hands at the top of the backswing. Though the camera angle is not ideal, note also the greater hip rotation with his belt buckle moving away from the target:

Woods' higher hands at the top of his swing in 2000. Photo / Getty

We certainly will not be seeing the vicious rotation of the hips and snap of the right leg that defined his early years when he was the Tour's longest-hitter. Look at his right foot and the extension of the leg at impact in this image from 2004:

Tiger Woods driving at the 2004 US PGA Championship. Photo / Getty

As a result of knee surgery and now a broken right leg, Woods' lower half is now far more passive and in a softer position at impact, with his right foot closer to the ground:

Tiger Woods tees off during a practice round at Augusta after severe injuries to his right leg. Photo / Getty

Less firing of the hips and legs means more work for the chest and shoulders to generate speed, which could explain Woods' broader physique. Woods will never be among the power-hitters like in yesteryear, but knows he needs to drive the ball around the 300-yard mark to even stand a chance of competing.

There was some encouraging testimony from Fred Couples, who said after a Tuesday practice round with Woods: "He was bombing it. I know JT [Justin Thomas] is not the longest hitter on the Tour but he is damn long, and he was with him flushing it."

It will be intriguing to see the clubhead and ball speed Woods registers when the competition proper starts, and how far from the leading players he is in these metrics.

The five-time Masters winner knows Augusta does not yield to power alone, but he certainly looks to have taken steps to ensure he is not left behind in golf's arms race. If Woods does win another Green Jacket, it might feel that bit more snug.