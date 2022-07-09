Steven Alker of New Zealand waves at the 18th green during the third round of the Senior Players Championship. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Steven Alker has a chance for two major wins in one year on the PGA Champions Tour.

Alker, who won the Senior PGA Championship in May, sits two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Senior Players Championship in Ohio.

The 50-year-old shot a third round 69 to be placed in a share of third place at seven-under, just two back from co-leaders Jerry Kelly of the USA and Germany's Alex Cejka.

Alker already has three wins to his name in 2022 and leads the Schwab Cup money list.

He had an up-and-down third round with five birdies and four bogeys after shooting rounds of 68 and 66 to make the weekend.

55-year-old Kelly had six birdies and a bogey to match Cejka at 9-under 201 on Firestone Country Club's South Course.

"No. 1, getting the ball in the fairway, so I can have control of my irons," Kelly said. "Not trying to do too much with my iron shots, just giving myself good looks. And then the putter was better today."

Cejka birdied four of the last five holes for a 67. The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year.

"It's great to finish strong," Cejka said. "I played pretty good all day long, but had a terrible start, made two stupid bogeys. Had a lot of good chances, couldn't make a putt with great shots. It's frustrating."

Defending champion Steve Stricker (68) is tied with Alker. Ernie Els (69) is a shot back at six-under.

Elsewhere, Ryan Fox heads into the final round of a stacked Scottish Open field in a share of 61st place after a three-over 73 saw him fall back to five-over the card at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

The Kiwi is 12 shots behind American Xander Schauffele who had a two-lead at seven-under.

On the PGA Tour, Josh Geary is tied for 52nd with rain disrupting play during the third round of the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

Geary only played two holes before play was suspended with many of the field yet to tee off.