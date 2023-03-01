Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport

Golf: Steven Alker facing new challenge on return to New Zealand Open after incredible success

Joel Kulasingham
By
4 mins to read
Steven Alker ahead of the 102nd New Zealand Open at Millbrook. Photo / Photosport

Steven Alker ahead of the 102nd New Zealand Open at Millbrook. Photo / Photosport

Steven Alker is back home for the first time in four years, hoping to add another chapter to his sensational golfing story.

Alker is coming off the best season of his career, going from a

