Steven Alker ahead of the 102nd New Zealand Open at Millbrook. Photo / Photosport

Steven Alker is back home for the first time in four years, hoping to add another chapter to his sensational golfing story.

Alker is coming off the best season of his career, going from a former PGA Tour journeyman to dominating the Champions Tour last year on his way to over $7 million in prize money.

The 51-year-old will be one of the oldest in the field at this week’s New Zealand Open and is one of the bookies’ favourites to take out the title.

He admits it’s been strange coming home after so long, from the “amazing” reception of the Kiwi public to the talented young field at the tournament, but he’s ready to give it his best shot at becoming the NZ Open’s oldest champion.

“It’s just a strange dynamic, just to come back and be playing as well as I have been and one of the favourites,” he said ahead of teeing off in his first round on Thursday alongside one of the rising stars of New Zealand golf in DP World Tour rookie Daniel Hillier.

“And then you’ve got a 14-year-old qualifier, so you’ve got that huge range. That’s what golf is about now. You’ve got the young kids and you’ve still got us older guys trying to play as well.

“[I’m] just going to go play my game. I’m not going to go and try anything fancy, I’m just going to do my stuff and hopefully it’s good enough.”

Steve Alker during a practice round. Photo / Photosport

Playing against an open field for the first time in a while, the big question will be how Alker will fare against younger players.

It also hasn’t been the easiest transition into the new season after his caddie, Sam Workman, died last month.

“I haven’t worked really hard at it to be honest. Just come into the new season. I had a nice break,” he said about his season so far.

“Unfortunately my caddie passed away a couple of weeks ago and just been focusing more on that and just his family and making sure they’re all good.

“So I haven’t really put in the hard yards, but I think I’ve got a really good blueprint for my golf game right now. I don’t feel like I have to work really hard and slog away.”

Alker knows he won’t be winning any long drive competitions, but he is feeling good about his game and believes he is well suited to the two courses at Millbrook.

“It probably plays into my hands a little bit,” he said. “Premium on approach as long as you’re in the fairway and you don’t have to be long.

“And then ultimately it’s just making the putts. If there’s no wind this week, the scoring is going to be pretty good.”

And he might have even gotten a bit better since the last time at the Open.

“I think I’ve just maintained things, just got smarter in the last four years and just got to know my game even better.

“Short game may be better and putting has been better. And I’ve kind of maintained length, which is important these days. It’s all positive.”

Whether he can replicate the form he showed last year, Alker just hopes to see a New Zealander claim the title, with the last Kiwi champion being Michael Hendry in 2017.

“All these [Kiwi] guys are playing main tours now. You’ve got Daniel Hillier come back from playing in Europe, so he’s gained some experience. A lot of good young kids out there playing.

“Just looking at the swings on the range and they’re good. It’s just a matter of getting out there and doing the goods.”