Steven Alker. Photo / Photosport

Steven Alker has just missed out on a second senior major title but continues to wow the American golf pundits.

Alker had four rounds under 70 in the $4.85m Senior Players Championship, finishing third with an eight-under total.

His four senior victories include this year's PGA Championship title, one of five senior majors.

The Kiwi, who has a massive lead in the Charles Schwab Cup money list, wasn't at his very best at the latest senior tournament in Akron, Ohio.

But commentators noted it was an outstanding performance on a course Alker had not played before, in contrast to his more seasoned senior opponents.

The tournament was won by 2020 winner Jerry Kelly, with a burst of late birdies. Last year's champion Steve Stricker was two shots back.

Alker was in a tie for third with the legendary Ernie Els, a shot behind Stricker. Alker picked up another $320,000, taking his senior winnings to about $3.5m.