Ryan Fox of New Zealand poses with the trophy following his victory during day four of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox secured the biggest title of his career and a half million dollar pay day by winning the Ras Al Khaimah Classic by five shots on Sunday.

The brilliant win - he led from start to finish - is expected to elevate him from 211 to about 118 in the world rankings.

It was the 35-year-old Kiwi's first victory in a 72-hole format on the European tour. His only other title was in a Super 6 tournament in 2019 that featured a six-hole knockout format following 54 holes of strokeplay.

Fox went into the final round of the $3m tournament in Abu Dhabi with a six-shot lead — on 19-under — and a load of nerves.

He bogeyed two of his first six holes to allow the field to close in, but played the final 11 holes in 4-under and wound up shooting 3-under 69 for 22-under overall.

"Sleeping on a six-shot lead, I didn't sleep very well last night," Fox said. "Obviously a couple of the guys came at me early. I was a bit nervous. I had that awful feeling in the pit of my stomach all day."

"But I'm very happy with how I played. A couple of great shots coming down the stretch and it was certainly nice walking down the last with putter in hand with so many putts to win."

Ross Fisher finished in second place after a closing 66 at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour's "Desert Swing."

Pablo Larrazabal made the strongest run at Fox, and got to within three shots, but the Spaniard couldn't sustain his surge on the final nine holes.

Fox had missed the cut at the course a week ago while battling a back injury. Some serious work from the tour physiotherapists got him back in the swing of things.

He also credited a putting tip from South African Shaun Norris for helping him to the win.

After an erratic start to the final round, a 14 metre putt at the 12th helped him draw away from the chasers. And he finished the tournament with a classy birdie.