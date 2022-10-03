New Zealand's Ryan Fox holds the trophy as he celebrates his win following day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Photo / AP

Entry to two lucrative PGA Tour events following his DP World Tour victory yesterday looks set to see Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox miss next year's New Zealand Open.

Yesterday's win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Fox's second of the year, saw him move to a career high of 25 in the world golf rankings released today.

He earned US$816,000 (NZ$1.46m) for the win and has amassed €2.49m (NZ$4.37m) in prize money in 2022. His big jump up the rankings however has thrown a 'spanner in the works' around scheduling as it opens up opportunities in bigger tournaments in America.

A top 50 ranking secures him a spot at the US Masters next April where he will make his debut at Augusta but also means he could skip the New Zealand Open in March.

The New Zealand Open tees off at Millbrook Resort on March 2-5 while the world's top 50 gain invites to the Arnold Palmer Invitational which also starts March 2 and the Players Championship, often referred to as the fifth major, which takes place the following week at TPC at Sawgrass - both events in Florida.

It would be a good opportunity for Fox to get some rounds in on American soil and against a major-like field in the lead-up to the first major of the year while prizemoney and world ranking points will be another incentive for a player who has always supported the New Zealand Open.

Fox said he'll make the decision in the next few weeks as it sinks how much his most recent victory will impact his 2023 schedule.

"I don't know at this point, to be honest," he told Gold Sport Breakfast.

"Last week's result probably threw a spanner in the works, that's a pretty busy time of the PGA Tour and there are a few events around with top 50 category around at that time. So I really don't know. I've got to do some digging into that schedule and what being in the top 50 for that time of the year will qualify for but I'll do my utmost to be back for the New Zealand Open obviously."

Australian Cameron Smith took home $US3.6m for winning the Players Championship earlier this year. Kiwi Craig Perks won the event in 2002. The Arnold Palmer Invitational has a prize pool of US$20m while the Players Championship will have US$25m up for grabs.

Fox went into the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship following two withdrawals, a missed cut and overcoming an airline losing his golf clubs, which arrived the morning of the first round in Scotland. He was also thinking of the late Shane Warne throughout the week, who he teamed up with several times at the pro-am event.

"Golf's just a funny game. You never know when it's going to be your week and certainly there was nothing pointing to me playing well at all last week. The form wasn't good leading in, my golf game didn't feel like it was that good and all the other stuff happened. But I felt like Warnie was there this week. I don't know if it was something in that or an extra little bit of motivation to try and do something special for him. And it all worked out well in the end."

Fox said locking in an invite to Augusta was a surprise that he was glad he didn't know was on the cards down the final stretch of the tournament.

He shrugged off some late nerves to card a four-under 68 to finish on 15-under for a one-shot win. He bogeyed the 17th, the famous road hole, which opened the door for Alex Noren who needed to sink an eagle putt on the last to force pressure on Fox - but the long-range attempt just fell short.

"That still hasn't really sunk in yet to be honest. I got told that when I got off the 18th green and I was probably glad I didn't know that before then because it would have made those final few holes harder than they were.

"It's nice to go into the back end of the year and feel like I'm under no pressure to play well under that regard. I was inside the top 50, but only just and really needed a strong finish to the year to get that Masters invite, because that's the one I'm missing," he said.

Fox moved to third in the DP World Tour season rankings, behind McIlroy and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick with six events to play before the season-ending Tour Championship in Dubai.