Ryan Fox tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Catalunya Championship at Stadium Course. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has grabbed another top 10 finish on the DP World Tour but will be disappointed with a final round effort at the Catalunya Championship in Spain that saw him slip down the leaderboard.

Fox shot a one-over 73, his worst round of the week, to finish five shots back from eventual winner Adris Arnaus who defeated overnight leader Oliver Bekker in a playoff.

Fox began the day in fifth place and started to make a run for the title with back-to-back birdies at the seventh and eighth holes before two bogeys at the following two holes halted his charge.

The world number 113 finished two-over on the back nine with four bogeys and two birdies to finish the tournament at six-under.

It was Fox's second tournament on the DP Tour following a two-month break in New Zealand after his victory at the Ras al Khaimah Classic.

Next up for Fox is the British Masters at the Belfry course in Warwickshire.

Fox was one of three Kiwi golfers in contention for titles today. Later this morning in the US, Lydia Ko will start the final round of the Palos Verdes Championship in second place while Steven Alker leads the Insperity Invitational event in Texas going into the third and final round.