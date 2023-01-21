Ryan Fox found form on the second day of the Abu Dhabi Championship. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox has stormed up the leaderboard at the Abu Dhabi Championship after an impressive second round.

The Kiwi world No 28 shot a one-under 71 in the first round at the Yas Island Links to sit in a tie for 44th, seven shots back from overnight leader Luke Donald of England.

However, that underwhelming beginning was wiped away by a blistering second effort on the course that saw him post a flawless six-under 66, featuring six birdies.

The improved effort was enough to lift him to equal ninth on the leaderboard and just three shots behind leaders Guido Migliozzi and Francesco Molinari.

Donald suffered contrasting fortunes to Fox, slumping to a three-over 75 in his second round to tumble down the leaderboard.

Migliozzi and Molinari, two Italians hoping to be selected for Europe in the Ryder Cup in 2023, have a a one-shot lead over Australia’s Jason Scrivener.

Migliozzi had a bogey and a birdie on the front nine before a terrific approach on the 16th set up the first of three consecutive birdies.

“I stayed focused, I tried to stay on my game because I’m feeling great on the golf course and I was just waiting for some turning point and then I saved that beautiful par on 15,” Migliozzi said. “After that, I felt a bit better and I could accelerate, push on the accelerator and then beautiful golf shots came on the final three holes.”

Molinari started at the 10th and went double bogey-bogey on Nos. 16 and 17 after two early birdies before his strong finish.

“It’s nice to see that even after a rough couple of holes, I can get back to doing my own thing and hitting some good golf shots,” Molinari, who was Continental Europe’s captain in the victory over Britain & Ireland in the Hero Cup.

“It was obviously nice last week to play well under pressure and that’s at the end of the day the only way to gain (confidence) in my game,” he added.

- with AP