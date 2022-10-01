Ryan Fox plays his second shot on the first hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns Golf Links. Photo / Getty

Ryan Fox plays his second shot on the first hole on day three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Kingsbarns Golf Links. Photo / Getty

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox has jumped into a share of second at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship as he chases his second victory of the DP World Tour season.

Fox sits four shots back from Englishman Richard Mansell heading into the final round at the Old Course at St Andrews after the Kiwi shot a seven-under 65 at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The unique pro-am event sees the first three rounds played at St Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns. After a two-over at Carnoustie yesterday, Fox bounced back with an eagle, six birdies and just one bogey to sit at 11-under for the tournament.

He shares second with Sweden's Alex Noren and Daniel Gavins of England and it will be a welcoming return to contention for Fox who has overcome a recent knee injury and an airline losing his golf clubs in recent weeks.

Of notable names further back, Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and Padraig Harrington are all four shots back from Fox at seven-under.

In the Challenge Tour, Kiwi Daniel Hillier is still a chance for back-to-back victories but has lost his lead heading into the final round at the Hopps Open de Provence event in France.

Hillier, who won the Swiss Challenge tournament last week, sits in a share of second following a third round 70. He is two shots back from leader Joel Sjoholm of Sweden. A strong finish should all but book Hillier a place on the DP World Tour next year.

The 24-year-old was 26th in the Tour standings two weeks ago and was sitting 13th after his win last week. As it stands, a second placing in Mallemort would see him jump to third.

The top 20 players after the season-ending Tour finale in Spain in November secure their main Tour cards.