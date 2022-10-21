Ryan Fox says there's potential for even lower scores in Mallorca. Photo / Photosport

Ryan Fox is poised for yet another strong result on the DP World Tour after recording a seven-under second round at the Mallorca Golf Open in Spain.

Fox sits just one shot behind leader Dale Whitnell, after the Englishman's eight-under round matched the course record.

Fox followed up his opening round three-under 68 with a flawless effort that included five birdies and an eagle. Since bogeying the first hole of the tournament, Fox has yet to drop another shot and even said his round could have been better today.

"Everything went really well today. I managed my game really well, gave myself lots of birdie chances and left a few on the lip or ran them by the edge of the hole on my back nine," Fox told NZME.

"One bogey is really pleasing, to go bogey-free today - I think I holed a 16-footer for par and the rest was pretty comfortable. That's always nice and I thought it was going to be a golf course where scoring would be a little tricky. Thankfully, I've navigated it pretty well for the first couple of days and nice to be in the mix over the weekend."

Maximilian Kieffer, Hugo Leon and Rasmus Hojgaard are are all next on the leaderboard, two shots back from Fox, who is looking to maintain his top-three position on the 2022 DP World Tour rankings behind Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Lydia Ko well in the hunt

Lydia Ko is eyeing up the leaders in Korea. Photo / Photosport

Lydia Ko has maintained her steady run of recent form with a second consecutive four-under round at the BMW Ladies Championship in Korea.

Ko, who is on track to claim her second consecutive Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average on the LPGA Tour, holed three birdies and an eagle in her round - balanced by a lone bogey.

She sits four shots behind leader Andrea Lee of the United States, who shot a bogey-free 66 to claim a two-shot lead at the halfway mark of the tournament.

Ko said she was happy with the way she finished her second round after feeling stung by the bogey on hole 11.

"I bogeyed 11 to go back to even and then made a really good par on 13," Ko said following the round.

"Just to know that I was still back at even, rather than being at one-over, when I wasn't playing that bad, I think helped a lot.

"I was just able to ride on the momentum from there, and I had a lot more birdie opportunities coming down the stretch compared to the rest of my round and I think that definitely helped me to finish strong."

Ko also mentioned how much of a thrill it is to be playing in her country of birth, supported by her family who have deep roots there.

"I'm proud to be born in Seoul. I lived my first few early years here in Korea. Every time I come back here, I'm super excited and there's a part of me that really wants to play well because I don't really come here very often.

"Even though I play under the New Zealand flag, Korea is such a special place for me, and a hometown to my parents as well."